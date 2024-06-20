50 Cent Announces ‘Humor & Harmony Festival’ Coming To Shreveport

Q50 Cent, after committing to bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport, Louisiana, will bring a music and comedy festival to the city this August.

The rapper told his almost 33 million followers on social media that from August 8 to 11, he will present The Humor & Harmony Festival in Shreveport. He said more than 29,000 people have already registered for the planned festivities.

“You don’t want to miss this over 29,000 people have registered already go to Humor HarmonyWeekend.Com 💣Boom💨 36,000 Super Bowl of comedy, music. Wait till you see who’s confirmed 🤦 @humorharmonyshreveport @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi“

The Shreveport Times reported that the festival will include comedians, music shows, classic car shows, and a scheduled celebrity basketball tournament. Some of the high-profile talent announced for the weekend include Katt Williams, DC Young Fly, 2 Chainz, Tank, Monifah, Ray J, Bill Bellamy, Jeremih, French Montana, DaBaby, and Lavell Crawford.

The Live Rich or Die Trying star promised fans that the festival will be “Super Bowl Big” as he anticipates 60,000 heads to come out that weekend.

“Of course I’m confirmed, I’m gonna turn Shreveport all the way up. I’ll have 🤨60,000 people out there 😆I’m laughing but I’m serious. LOL @humorharmonyshreveport @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi“

The Power executive has been well-received in Shreveport since it was reported that the entrepreneurial lyricist obtained a lease for the city-owned studio, once known as Millennium Studios, for an annual cost of $2,400.

After a unanimous vote from the city council to approve giving the G-Unit boss a lease for the property, 50 inked a deal to manage the building maintenance with a 30-year lease that has an option to renew for another 15 years.

