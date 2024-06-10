50 Cent Blasted By Chelsea Handler For Claiming Black Men Will Vote For Trump Over RICO Charges

50 Cent’s recent visit to Capitol Hill to advocate for Black inclusion in the luxury spirits industry is being overshadowed by his controversial statement on Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

The hip-hop mogul was outside Capitol Hill on June 5, speaking with reporters when CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion asked him about the “significance of African American men” in the upcoming presidential election, WFLA reports.

“I see them identifying with Trump,” 50 Cent responded.

When asked why he believes Black men will vote for Trump, 50 Cent said, “Because they got RICO charges.”

When asked who he’ll vote for this November, the G-Unit founder said he was still undecided. This comes four years after he expressed public support for Trump’s 2020 campaign before walking back his statements.

Upon release of the interview clip on social media, 50 Cent faced backlash from many who felt his comments on Black men voting for Trump were rooted in racism and ignorance.

“Well, Black men are not a monolith so this statement is nonsense,” one person wrote in response.

“50 Cent does NOT, and I cannot express strongly enough, does NOT speak for Black Americans!” added someone else.

50 Cent’t ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler also weighed in on the topic and blasted the rapper for seemingly supporting Trump. However, Handler also faced criticism for her tone-deaf reasoning as to why 50 Cent should not support the former President.

“I had to remind him that he’s a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump,” the comedienne said in a clip making its rounds across social media.

Now Handler is facing accusations of being “racist” and “insulting the intellectual autonomy of Black individuals.” Meanwhile, 50 Cent has yet to respond to the criticism he’s receiving for his comments on Donald Trump.

