Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 50 Cent Accuses Suntory Global Spirits Of Trying To ‘Conceal Criminal Conduct’ Amid Company Name Change 50 Cent isn't taking his foot off Suntory Global Spirits' neck despite their name change from Beam Suntory.









50 Cent isn’t taking his foot off Suntory Global Spirits’ neck despite their name change from Beam Suntory.

The hip-hop mogul (real name Curtis Jackson) has been locked into a legal battle with Beam Suntory, now Suntory Global Spirits, where he accuses them of embezzlement. Amid the ongoing case, 50 Cent is calling out the global alcohol producer for changing the company name amid the fraud allegations he filed against them.

The “In Da Club” rapper took to Instagram on Friday, May 17, to blast the company for seemingly changing its name without rectifying the lawsuit he filed accusing them of being complicit in an embezzlement scheme.

“Changing the company name from Beam Suntory to @SuntoryGlobalSpirits without correcting what was done to my brands @bransoncognac and @lecheminduroi doesn’t fix the problem and lacks honor,” he captioned his post.

“I attempted to resolve the matter, not once, but twice. Now the legal process will play out publicly for everyone to see what really happened and how @SuntoryGlobalSpirits would rather spend millions to protect and conceal criminal conduct instead of doing the right thing.”

50 Cent went on to warn Suntory Global Spirits that he might consider a visit to Washington D.C. to get the Congressional Black Caucus in on the case.

“I never thought being one of the few black owned brands was a factor, but maybe that’s the issue? Ultimately, the consumers will decide where to spend their money,” he added.

“Maybe I need to go to Washington DC and have the @CongressionalBlackCaucus take a closer look? What do you think?”

The “Candy Shop” rapper first filed his lawsuit against Beam Suntory in February 2023 accusing the liquor giant of being involved in an embezzlement scheme that defrauded 50’s Sire Spirits out of millions, People reported. 50’s suit alleges that Sire Spirits overpaid for liquor that Beam Suntory supplied and the company took kickbacks of about $6 million.

“Because these illicit commissions were baked into the price of the product, Sire Spirits overpaid on taxes, overpaid on customs and duties, overpaid on insurance, which are marked towards the value of the product,” Sire Spirits attorney Craig Weiner told FOX 5 NY in a news brief 50 Cent shared to Instagram in March.

Sire Spirits sued Beam and two alleged co-conspirators — Michael and Gina Caruso — on fraud allegations. Sire appealed after a New York State trial court granted Beam’s motion to dismiss the conspiracy to commit fraud and aiding and abetting fraud claims. Now with an official company rebrand, 50 Cent wants to ensure Suntory Global Spirits is held accountable for the fraud he’s accusing them of.

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent Sells Diddy Docuseries To Netflix After Bidding War