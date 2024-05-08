by Jeroslyn JoVonn 50 Cent Files $1M Defamation Suit Against Ex Daphne Joy For Sexual Assault Allegations 50 Cent is suing his ex and son's mother Daphne Joy for defamation.









Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is suing his ex-girlfriend and son’s mother for defamation after she accused him of sexual assault during their relationship.

50 Cent filed the suit against Daphne Joy following their online spat over Joy’s mention in one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ scandalous lawsuits, Radar Online reports. It follows a warning Joy received last month demanding a retraction of her rape allegations or face a lawsuit.

Joy issued a lengthy rant against 50 Cent after the hip-hop mogul mocked her name for being mentioned as one of Diddy’s sex workers in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit against the Bad Boy founder. Offended by 50 Cent’s comments on the suit, Joy took to her Instagram Story to accuse the G-Unit rapper of putting her life in danger with his online trolling.

“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives,” Joy posted on March 28.

She also accused 50 Cent of being an absentee father amid his fight for sole custody of their 11-year-old son.

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you,” she wrote. “I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned.”

Joy added extra fuel to the fire when she alleged to have been sexually assaulted by the rapper.

“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me,” she wrote.

50 Cent is embroiled in a contentious legal battle with his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy.



Joy previously made public allegations on social media claiming that Jackson had raped and physically abused her during their relationship from 2011 to 2013.



50’s legal team blasted the “false and baseless” claims and acknowledged his plans to seek legal custody of their son, Sire.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my twelve-year-old child, has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” the legal rep stated.

The “In Da Club” rapper says Joy responded to his request to retract the statements by making “extortive” demands for millions and to drop the custody case. 50 Cent is seeking $1 million in damages and a court order forcing her to remove the post and refrain from making more defamatory remarks online.

