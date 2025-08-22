50 Cent To Bring State-Of-The-Art G-Dome To Shreveport

50 Cent is making another play in Louisiana as the G-Unit boss and his team have informed the folks in Shreveport, that they have plans to build a G-Dome in the southern city.

According to KSLA, at a recent meeting in Shreveport, one of 50’s team members assured the city that they will be expanding in the city after building a temporary G-Dome for last year’s “Humor and Harmony” event that took place in August. The admission was made during the Aug. 18 meeting of the Caddo Parish Economic Development Committee.

The G-Dome was a temporary venue built for after-parties following events at “Humor and Harmony.”

At the meeting, the committee discussed the “advancement and extension of the economic impact of the G-Unit Studios in Caddo Parish.” Orville Hall, who is the growth advisor for G-Unit, spoke to the committee and told them to expect some changes. Although he did not give an exact timeline or many details, he did assure them that it’s happening.

“So for the people of Shreveport, just watch what’s coming. Watch what’s coming. You’re in the right city,” Hall told them.

50 Cent alluded to the G-Dome becoming a permanent venue in the city on his social media account earlier this month.

“Don’t worry the permanent G-DOME will be being built shortly and now I know what we just had wasn’t big enough. Let’s go, let’s get it! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi“

Your Wyoming Link reported that Hall anticipates the venue will be in place in eight months.

“This one will be a structure, a permanent structure. And to add to it, Curtis is adding a beautiful green park around it so that people can use during the day if they having lunch downtown or visitors. Because what Curtis knows he can do for this city is that it will become a seven-day tourist destination.”

KSLA also reported that Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office has already confirmed that the Humor & Harmony Festival will make its return to the city in March of 2026.

