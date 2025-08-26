50 Cent Deletes Farewell ‘Goodbye’ Post To Starz After Dismal Report

Perhaps the biggest troll on social media, 50 Cent, has told STARZ that it was “Not hard to say goodbye,” after recent news of the company’s financial woes.

After constantly going back and forth with the movie and television network, it seems as if the relationship between the two entities is over. According to Complex, the entertainment executive responded to the Starz CEO and the company’s recent financial report.

In its latest report, STARZ stated that its streaming subscriber base fell to 12.2 million from 13.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. Its domestic customer numbers fell by 410,000 for its regular audience to 17.6 million users. In a since-deleted post, 50 wrote, “It’s not that hard to say goodbye. Bye.”

STARZ CEO and President Jeffrey Hirsch blamed the “underperformance” of BMF’s latest season as one of the primary reasons for the company’s dismal report.

However, there seems to be no struggle when it comes to whatever 50 throws his weight behind. After agreeing to purchase a film studio in Shreveport, Louisiana, the G-Unit boss has promised another “Humor and Harmony” festival in the southern city next year. While the event was underway, a temporary G-Dome was constructed to accommodate some of the events that took place last summer.

Since that was successful, he promised the city that a newly constructed, permanent G-Dome will be done by next year, much to the delight of his new town. They were notified by Orville Hall, G-Unit’s Growth Advisor, when he informed officials during the Aug. 18 meeting of the Caddo Parish Economic Development Committee.

KSLA also reported that Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office has already confirmed that the Humor & Harmony Festival will make its return to the city in March of 2026.

The G-Unit Film and Television Studio opened last year in a previously unused studio that was not being used by the Louisiana city.

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent To Bring State-Of-The-Art G-Dome To Shreveport