50 Cent Gives A Peek Into New G-Unit Studios

Power Universe executive Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson started working on his brand new production studio, aptly named G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana. On May 30, the rapper-turned-television producer revealed an inner look at the facility on his Instagram account.

50 has promised that there will be an opening in August as he shows what the inside of the studio will look like when it opens for business later this year.

“👀 sneak peek at the insides of G-Unit Studios, 🤫shh I’m working. All roads lead to Shreveport August 8th till the 11th hold the date 🔥TYCOON X 10 💣BOOM💨GLG🚦 @gunitstudios @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi”

After the city declared April 18, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Day, the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ recording artist appeared in the city with Mayor Tom Arceneaux and City Council members to welcome the opening of G-Unit Film & Television Studio. He was also given a key to the city.

Fox 8 Live previously reported that the entrepreneurial lyricist obtained a lease for the city-owned studio, once known as Millennium Studios, for an annual cost of $2,400. After the city council voted unanimously to approve giving the G-Unit boss a lease for the property, 50 agreed to manage the building maintenance as it was approved for a 30-year lease with an option to renew for another 15 years.

In an exclusive statement to Billboard, 50 said, “From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it’s a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told. Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity.”

