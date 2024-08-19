Entertainment by Jeroslyn JoVonn Louisiana Artist Lambasts 50 Cent For Not Having Local Talent Perform At Humor & Harmony Weekend The music lineup included big-name artists like Master P--who is from New Orleans--DaBaby, Moneybag Yo, and Muni Long.







50 Cent is facing backlash from one Louisiana artist who took offense to the lack of local talent who performed at his Humor & Harmony Weekend.

The G-Unit founder recently hosted his inaugural comedy festival in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he performed alongside a lineup of big-name artists like Master P, DaBaby, Moneybag Yo and Muni Long. Despite Master P, a New Orleans native, taking the stage, rapper Hurricane Chris lashed out at 50 Cent for not including more Louisiana artists in the performance lineup.

“You threw a motherfcking concert in Louisiana and didn’t book no Louisiana legends, didn’t put no bankroll in any Louisiana legends’ pockets, but you paid the police half a million dollars,” said Chris. “What kind of b*tch *ss sh*t is that?”

Hurricane Chris is mad at 50 Cent for throwing an event & allegedly not booking any Louisiana artists pic.twitter.com/CMGc43oOTY — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 18, 2024

“You taking advantage of my city ni**a cuz sh*t cheap and sh* cost way less than it cost where you from,” Chris continued. He named a few artists he felt 50 should’ve had to perform, like Boosie, Webbie, or himself.

“Shreveport had cheap ass land. He came and bought that sh*t,” he added.

Noting the $500,000 the Hip-Hop mogul reportedly gave to the Shreveport Police Department, Chris feels that money could’ve gone to the community to help the youth.

“That f*cking money could have went to anything to help the youth, we don’t need more money invested into the police,” he said.

The “Aye Bay Bay” rapper took his rant to Twitter, telling 50 Cent that the Shreveport government was using him to make money for the city and not the people.

“When I got my deal, I saw Shreveport was a place that was looked at like a cheap investment, but we still protected our home front to make sure we would keep what’s ours,” Chris wrote. “The city is using 50 Cent to make the city money, not the people’s half a mill on police. You just fed the beast.”

When I got my deal I saw Shreveport was a place that was looked at like a cheap investment but we still protected our home front to make sure we would keep what’s ours the city is using 50 cent to make the city money not the people half a mill on police Yu just fed the beast — King Cane⚡️™ (@hurricanechris6) August 18, 2024

According to Hurricane Chris, the city of Shreveport doesn’t need concerts and comedy shows. “We need for people like me who defend ourselves to have their rights respected by the state,” he tweeted. As for giving money to the Shreveport police, Chris thinks it’s part of the city’s pipeline to prison.

“Louisiana has the 4th worst educational system in America and they use jail as profit but my people just wanna party,” he wrote.

Shreveport Louisiana we don’t need concerts we need for people like me who defend ourselves to have their rights respected by the state. Louisiana has the 4 th worst educational system in America and they use jail as profit but my people just wanna party — King Cane⚡️™ (@hurricanechris6) August 18, 2024

Hurricane Chris’s recent rant comes one month after he took a subliminal jab at 50 Cent’s impending festival. At the time, Chris took issue with 50 “pop up in a city and don’t ask the streets what’s really poppin.”

I feel like our culture and history is all on the line and I see who’s responsible for misleading him how u pop up in a city and don’t ask the streets what’s really poppin and start making statements about what we not calling ourselves we don’t respect money we respect respect — King Cane⚡️™ (@hurricanechris6) July 21, 2024 50 Cent’s Humor & Harmony Weekend was a four-day festival during which his G-Unity Foundation raised money for the youth. The festival brought out big names in comedy, music, sports, and entertainment and had a massive economic impact on the city of Shreveport.

“While this weekend may have served as proof of concept for some, for me, it just confirmed everything I already knew,” 50 told KSLA. “The City of Shreveport has officially earned its spot on the national scene as a place open for business, investment and tourism. All Roads Lead to Shreveport. Thank you to all of the people who came out to support us for a great cause.”

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent Brings Hollywood To Shreveport With Inaugural Humor And Harmony Weekend