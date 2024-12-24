Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 50 Cent Faces Opposition From Louisiana Senator After Buying More Property In Downtown Shreveport 50 Cent is at odds with one Louisiana lawmaker who's taking issue with his growing real estate in Shreveport.







Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s growing real estate portfolio in Shreveport, Louisiana, is facing resistance from a state lawmaker urging city leaders to exercise greater caution when selling or leasing city-owned property.

The hip-hop mogul responded to a recent news article that revealed Louisiana state Sen. Sam Jenkins Jr.’s concerns about him buying more property in Downtown Shreveport after he bought three new properties last week.

“Sam Jenkins must not want things to turn around in Shreveport,” 50 Cent captioned an Instagram post. “Who would not do a deal to wait for a imaginary deal to come 😳? Or maybe he lacks faith in me. What do you think?”

Jenkins is expressing serious concerns about an excessive concentration of city assets being controlled by a single entity, particularly 50 Cent and his expanding G-Unit Studio empire. Since May, the rapper has invested over $3.7 million in cash to acquire 10 privately owned buildings and vacant lots in Shreveport, located on Texas Street, Spring Street, and Commerce Street.

Last week, 50 Cent added three new properties, including leases on Millennium Studios, the former Expo Hall/Stageworks, and interest in the Red River entertainment District under the Texas Street Bridge. While the Millennium Studios deal “has been made and should be honored,” Jenkins, a Democrat, told The Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate, he is urging the city to “pump the brakes a little bit. Let’s try to see what else is out there.”

“I’m just simply saying, let’s just be careful how far we go and begin to look at some performances based upon what we’ve already pledged or promised to do,” Jenkins said.

In October, Jenkins wrote to Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux outlining his concerns. He also expressed a willingness to meet with 50 Cent to discuss strategies for improving Shreveport’s economic future.

However, 50 Cent took to Instagram again to let Jenkins know he doesn’t like his “tone” and is not interested in meeting with him to discuss his continued investment in Shreveport.

“I don’t understand why this man thinks I would come talk to him after he set this tone,” the rapper wrote. “Don’t hold your breath buddy. 😆”

The “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper followed up with another Instagram post aimed at Jenkins where he declared his plans to stay in Shreveport.

“Tell Sam I said, whether he like it or not, I’m coming to Shreveport LOL 👀ALL ROADS LEAD TO SHREVEPORT 🎥,” he wrote.

RELATED CONTENT: JPMorgan Chase Sues Customers For Exploiting Viral ATM ‘Infinite Money Glitch’