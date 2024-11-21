Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 50 Cent’s G-Unit Studios ‘Back In Action’ After Louisiana Senate Committee Votes On Film Tax Credit 50 Cent celebrates Louisiana Senate Committee's vote on the film tax credit.







50 Cent is breathing a sigh of relief after Louisiana’s Senate voted to maintain the film tax credit that is helping fuel the growth of G-Unit Studios.

The hip-hop mogul expressed his support for the ruling and excitement for the future of his expanding media empire in an Instagram post, sharing a Variety report that announced, “Louisiana Senate Committee Votes to Keep Film Tax Credit While Lowering Cap to $125 Million.”

“Man they had my a** sweating! 😓 😅😆WTF, we back in action watch 🚀 GLG GreenLightGang 🎥 I’m coming with some heat,” he captioned his post.

This came just a week after he voiced hope for a favorable outcome following Louisiana’s state House of Representatives vote to end the incentive by June 30, 2025, as part of a comprehensive tax reform package. On Sunday, hundreds gathered in the hallways of the state Capitol in Baton Rouge to protest the decision, which could put thousands of film jobs at risk.

“I know people in Shreveport are sick right now, stay positive everything happens for a reason,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram last week.

The “Candy Shop” rapper followed up with a longer statement clarifying his position on the measure and emphasizing the importance of patience as the state government works to address public concerns.

“I said this could be good for the state of Louisiana,” he captioned his post. “It feels bad for Shreveport at the moment, but we have to be patient.”

50 Cent continued, “I’m committed to the people of Shreveport; they held me down. Do you know a place in the world where you can stop violence for 16 days? There are things more important than money, you will find out when you get a bunch of it.”

The Power executive producer was right. The Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee reversed its decision on Tuesday, voting to retain the film tax credit while reducing the cap, effective next year. State Sen. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport, has since praised the decision and a similar action to maintain a tax incentive for rehabilitating historic buildings.

“Both of these credits in my opinion have shown they are wise investments,” Jenkins said.

50 Cent launched G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, earlier this year, followed by the inaugural Humor and Harmony Festival in July. The festival is credited with boosting the local economy, thanks to the star-studded, weekend-long event, the first of its kind in the city.

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent Spends Time With Big Meech Amid BMF Founder’s Prison Release