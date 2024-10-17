Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 50 Cent Ready to ‘Work’ After Meeting with Louisiana Governor and Shreveport Mayor 50 Cent meets with Louisiana's Mayor and Shreveport's Mayor amid the launch of G-Unit Studios.







50 Cent is continuing his power moves in Louisiana after revealing a private meeting he recently had with the state’s governor and Shreveport’s mayor.

Amid 50 Cent’s (real name Curtis Jackson) launch of G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, the hip-hop mogul seems to be building strong connections with the local government. On Wednesday, the “In Da Club” rapper shared photos from his meeting with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux.

“Me, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux, and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry had a great meeting today. Let’s work,” he captioned the post.

While the exact details of the meeting remain unknown, it came on the heels of Mayor Arceneaux’s appearance on KSLA This Morning, where he discussed how the upcoming tax reform could affect Louisiana’s film tax credit and what that might mean for 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios.

“The most important one is the tax credits,” Arceneaux said of the state’s new tax reform. “Those are really important to the redevelopment of the movie and film industry in Louisiana, particularly in Shreveport.”

The mayor noted how he’s in touch with 50 Cent to discuss how the tax reform might impact his ongoing film studio developments.

“He’s very much concerned. We have been in discussion with him since the announcement,” Arceneaux added.

Mayor Arceneaux mentioned that factors beyond the tax credit influenced 50 Cent’s decision to set up his base in Shreveport. He also expressed his anticipation for the positive impact 50 Cent’s presence in the entertainment industry will have on the region.

The tax reform comes on the heels of the launch of G-Unit Studios in Shreveport in April and 50 Cent’s Humor & Harmony Festival in August, both of which are credited with boosting the local economy and supporting small businesses. 50 Cent has shared his plans to turn the festival into an annual event and bring more awareness to the opportunity in Shreveport.

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent Scores $15M For 6-Show Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood