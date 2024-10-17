Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 50 Cent Scores $15M For 6-Show Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood 50 Cent is taking his talents to Las Vegas for a six-show residency at Planet Hollywood.







50 Cent is taking over Las Vegas with a six-show residency that earned him $15 million.

The hip-hop mogul has signed on the dotted line to kick off his 50 Cent: In Da Club” residency at PH Live inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, TMZ reports. The first show is an exclusive New Year’s Eve celebration presented by 50 Cent’s own Sire Spirits brand.

As the name suggests, 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, will be performing a set of his biggest hits, including “In Da Club,” “Candy Shop,” and “21 Questions.” It’s set to be one of the biggest hip-hop residencies Las Vegas has ever seen, closing out 2024 and ringing in 2025 with performances scheduled for Dec. 27, 28, 30, and 31, as well as Jan. 3 and 4.

“I always bring the energy, and Las Vegas is the perfect spot to create an unforgettable experience for my fans,” 50 said in a statement. “We’re talking big production, surprises, and the ultimate New Year’s Eve party for my Vegas residency.”

He followed up with an Instagram announcement telling his fans that the residency will be an event “you don’t wanna miss!”

The residency comes one year after 50 Cent concluded his highly successful “The Final Lap Tour,” which reportedly surpassed $100 million in earnings, making him only the second rapper to reach that milestone. The tour grossed $103.6 million, selling 1.05 million tickets across 83 shows in North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia.

The “I Get Money” rapper focused his efforts in 2024 on launching his G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, in April. He followed up with the Humor & Harmony festival in August, which helped boost the city’s economy and local small businesses. In September, he released his first novel, “The Accomplice.”

50 Cent’s business success in 2024 helped him garner the Hustler of the Year Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday.

