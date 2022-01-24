50 Cent and Mona Scott-Young Team Up To Produce ‘Hip Hop Homicides’

KRS-One once rapped, “If you want to get away with murder, kill a rapper.”

Several popular hip-hop artists have been murdered over the years, and the killings have remained unsolved, most notably Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

Now, rapper and entertainment executive Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and reality TV queen Mona Scott-Young will attempt to find the killers of some noted rappers, according to Deadline , in an unscripted series titled, Hip Hop Homicides. The collaboration will be produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television, along with Scott-Young’s Monami Productions and Lionsgate Television. Former TMZ co-host Van Lathan is slated to host the series.

Hip Hop Homicides will look into the number of unsolved murders that have taken place within the hip-hop community in an effort to find out what really happened and who is involved in the killings.

“G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories. As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus. Hip-hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle,” said 50 Cent.

50 Cent will executive produce for G-Unit Film & Television, while Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle and Michael Lang will exec produce for Monami Productions. Others that will also executive produce include Lauren Gellert and Kari McFarland for WEtv, Anthony Wilson, and XXL Magazine‘s Vanessa Satten. Don Sikorski will serve as consulting producer.

“50 and I created this show in response to the disturbing number of murders in hip-hop. With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers,” said Scott-Young.

The eight-part series is slated to air later this year on AMC Networks’ WEtv as well as the new streaming service ALLBLK.