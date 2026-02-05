50 Cent Partners With DoorDash To ‘Literally Deliver The Beef’

DoorDash is partnering with rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in a nationwide promotion in which customers can purchase a 50-cent beef item from select restaurants during Super Bowl LX.

In a press release, DoorDash said the offer will be available during the big game and applies to qualifying beef menu items ordered through the DoorDash app. The promotion plays on Jackson’s track record of never shying away from beef, rap-centered or personal.

In an ad, Fifty acknowledges his behavior and claims to be done with his antics, but in his next breath, he doubles down.

“It’s come to my attention that everyone’s calling me a troll, some even said ‘king of trolls.’ First of all, I’m flattered, but I’m done with that. I would never do a deal with DoorDash and quite literally delivers the beef.”

In its announcement, DoorDash admitted that Jackson’s reputation precedes him, making him the perfect partner for the promotion.

“[Super Bowl Sunday] is a day fueled by emotion, competition, and trash talk, no matter who you’re rooting for,” said Gina Igwe, vice president and head of consumer marketing at DoorDash. “DoorDash already has everything consumers need for the Big Game, and now we’re talking a big game with the help of cultural icon and beef expert, 50 Cent.”

According to DoorDash, the 50-cent deal is limited to one qualifying beef item per customer while supplies last. The company said the promotion is available through participating merchants. Customers are required to meet minimum purchase requirements, which vary by restaurant.

The company said the promotion is designed to showcase beef as a central part of Super Bowl food culture. DoorDash cited internal ordering data showing that beef-based items consistently rank among the most ordered foods on game day, particularly burgers, wings, and tacos. Beef-based items are also noted as one of the highest-grossing items during the Super Bowl.

