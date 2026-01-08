50 Cent Action Scales Globally Across Major Streaming Platforms

50 Cent introduced his own FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channel (50 Cent Action Channel) to the masses in late 2024, and at the recent CES (Consumer Technology Association) trade show, Tony Marlow, chief marketing officer of LG Ad Solutions, discussed the passion the Queens rapper had in becoming involved in another way to get some content to his audience. The channel is now available on multiple streaming platforms.

According to AfroTech, during a session that took place at CES 2026, “A Media Realignment: Streaming, The Creator Economy & Podcasts,” Marlow took the stage to speak to the attendees about another means for the “Many Men” rapper to extend his audience reach by agreeing to launch the 50 Cent Action channel.

“This channel is something he feels very passionately about … He and his team were very engaged in saying, ‘We would love to come to a new front, discuss this on stage, let the advertisers know that this is a thing that they can get involved in as we also educate the consumers that there’s this new content available,’” Marlow said to the crowd.

50 initially debuted 50 Cent Action Dec. 10, 2024, as a FAST channel on the Roku Channel. The programs shown on it are curated by 50 himself. The channel is being done through a partnership with Lionsgate, which has been mutually beneficial for both parties. Last April, it was revealed that the 50 Cent Action channel was the top action channel on The Roku Channel and LG Channels. It’s also available on Prime Video, Plex, DirecTV, Vizio, and Xumo.

In June, the channel launched on Prime Video in the United Kingdom. Then, on his 50th birthday, July 6, the channel debuted on Pluto TV.

50 Cent Action is also available on Philo and other streaming platforms.

