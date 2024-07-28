News by Daniel Johnson 50 Cent Calls For Removal Of White Judge Who Threatened To Shoot Black Teens New York State Supreme Court Justice Erin Gall was captured on police bodycam video threatening to shoot a group of Black teens if the police don't.









Rapper and television producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson called for the removal of a New York City Supreme Court judge who allegedly threatened to shoot a group of Black teenagers at a high school graduation party.

According to Vibe, the video is from 2022, and depicts New York State Supreme Court Justice Erin Gall, who is white, intimidating a group of Black teenagers and at one point, threatening to shoot them if the police don’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

The video, which comes from the bodycam of an officer who responded to a reported trespassing at the party, was released earlier in July and has resulted in several calls for Gall to be removed from her position as a state Supreme Court Judge.

According to Vibe, Gall tells the teenagers, “You’re not going to find your keys. You got to call an Uber and get off the property. You’re going to get a cop escort home.”

She continued, “I’ve done this for a million years,” she added. “I’m a lawyer. I’m a judge. I know this.”

Here, it turned into a menacing encounter as she made sure to tell the officers that she knew they could shoot the teens without any legal consequences, before saying “You can shoot them on the property.” If the officers wouldn’t, Gall indicated that she was willing to. “I’ll shoot them on the property,” Gall stated, matter-of-factly.

According to the Rochester Democrat-Chronicle, Gall also insulted the intelligence of the group of Black teenagers, stating, “They don’t look like they’re that smart. They’re not going to business school, that’s for sure.” As the outlet reported, this was intended as a comparison to her son, who was allegedly involved in a fight at the party but was attending business school.

Gall was rebuffed at one point by an officer, who told her, “You can’t shoot somebody for simply going on your property…Do you hear what you’re saying? You’re all white, privileged people with high-power jobs.”

Undaunted, when informed that the officers could potentially face civil rights lawsuits for unlawful arrests, Gall told the officers, “The good part is I’m always on your side. You know I’d take anyone down for you guys. You know that.”

According to the commission’s report, which recommended that she be removed from her position for her actions, Gall, it was determined “repeatedly violated the ethical rule prohibiting judges from lending the prestige of their judicial office to advance their own private interests or the interests of others.”

According to Robert H. Tembeckjian, the administrator of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, Gall’s behavior is as shocking as anything he has seen in his 40 years of judicial ethics enforcement. The commission’s recommendation will go before the New York State Court of Appeals for a final recommendation.

“Her wide array of misconduct severely undermined public confidence in the judiciary and in her ability to serve as a fair and impartial judge,” Tembeckjian wrote. “[Erin Gall’s behavior] was as shocking as anything I have seen in my 40 years of judicial ethics enforcement.”

Tembeckjian continued, “It is utterly unacceptable for a judge to threaten gun violence, exhibit racial prejudice, promise favorable treatment for the police, or disparage a law intended to keep guns away from dangerous people. Any one of these things would undermine public confidence in the administration of justice.”

RELATED CONTENT: Conservative Judges Halt Investigation Into Former Law Clerk And Friend Of Clarence Thomas For Racist Texts Saying ‘I Hate Black People’