Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 50 Cent Pulls Up To Shreveport City Council Meeting Ahead G-Unit ‘Legacy Project’ Vote 50 Cent thanked the local officials for approving the extension of his lease on Millennium Studios.







50 Cent recently asserted his own “Power” when the media mogul pulled up to a city council meeting in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson III made the unexpected appearance to discuss the extension of his partnership with Shreveport and his G-Unit entertainment brand. His entrance sparked applause before he began detailing what this “legacy” project means to him and the residents it helps.

“This project is a legacy project for me,” expressed the rapper. “I don’t think I’ve done anything that directly affected as many people as this project will here in Shreveport. I’m just excited to get to it.”

According to KEEL, the “Legacy Project” is Jackson’s lease of Shreveport’s Millenium Studios for his G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana LLC. The production company has numerous documentaries and films under its belt but remains most known for its “Power” television franchise. The Power universe has spawned multiple spin-offs with STARZ since its original flagship show ended in 2020.

Jackson arrived at the civic meeting ahead of the officials’ vote to continue their deal. Their approval would also allow him to lease the Stageworks building in the city’s downtown. The discussions over the lease lasted for nearly a year.

However, the 49-year-old wants to continue making films and television using the Shreveport soundstages for decades. He also mentioned his upcoming birthday and wants to begin this new era with more projects underway.

Jackson added, “You know, creatively, I haven’t had an opportunity to affect more people than I have at the moment, because film and television, there’s no age range. You know, hip-hop is a youth culture thing, and I’m going to turn 50 this year. 50 turns 50. Gotta do bigger things. Got to do bigger things.”

Following his brief but praised speech, the civic leaders unanimously voted for his multi-decade lease of the studios and the Stageworks building. After the approval sparked applause from attendees, Jackson walked back to the stand to thank the council.

“I just wanted to say ‘thank you’. You know, I’ve been a lot of places, with a lot of people and I’ve never been this nervous before,” he shared as the crowd laughed.

Now, Jackson may begin expanding his film and television empire in Shreveport. In the lucrative deal, he will also cover all operational expenses.



