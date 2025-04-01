Horror Movie ‘Skillhouse’ Featuring 50 Cent Debuts July 11, 2025

Skillhouse, a horror movie starring Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, will be released nationwide on July 11, 2025.

According to Deadline, the film, which features hip-hop recording artist 50 Cent along with social media personalities Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking, has been described as a high-stakes social media nightmare. The plot of the movie has 10 social media influencers lured to a house where they are forced to compete in several social media challenges. The lowest viewed post after each challenge eliminates the influencer.

The film was produced by GenTv founder Ryan Kavanaugh, Shane Valdez, 50 Cent, and Brad Baskin. It was directed by Josh Stolberg, who wrote the horror flicks Saw X and Jigsaw. Skillhouse also stars Neal McDonough (Captain America: The First Avenger, Justified), McCarrie McCausland (Army Wives, The Originals), and combat sports fighter and celebrity influencer Paige VanZant.

“Skillhouse has been a revolutionary film project from the outset–one that is thrilling and compelling for anyone on social media and horror fans of all ages,” said Kavanaugh in a written statement. “Skillhouse is more than just a horror film; the project is right for the times and breaks barriers by leveraging the power and appeal of influencers and immerses them into the story. GenTV is very pleased to work with the team at Fathom in creating a special theatrical engagement for this film.”

When the first eight minutes of the film debuted on Gentv.com, it created a massive buzz, gaining more than 100 million views.

“Horror has always been a genre that captivates moviegoers, but never has Fathom distributed to movie theaters a project quite like Skillhouse, said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Entertainment. “Social media permeates our society today, and influencers have changed the dynamics of how many choose the brands they purchase and the content they consume. The brilliant Skillhouse concept is ripe for exploration on-screen and is a success story in leveraging innovative ways to reach audiences and engage with them. Fathom is proud to work with the GenTv team to bring this film to audiences on July 11.”

