50 Cent Responds In Typical Fashion After Being Sued

50 Cent reacted in typical trolling fashion after he was sued.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the popular rapper is being sued by a photographer and social media journalist, Guadelupe De Los Santos, who accuses 50 (real name: Curtis Jackson) and his entourage of assaulting him.

De Los Santos claims that the group of men rode up on him while he was riding a scooter and hit him with the door of an SUV.

The photographer is being represented by notable attorney Gloria Allred.

50 reacted by posting several photos of him and Allred talking and smiling with each other on his social media account. In the first photo he posted, he wrote, “The moment I realized I don’t like lawyers, 😆 Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance. 🚑 🏃‍♂️@bransoncognac @lecheminduroi” and reveals a pic of he and Allred smiling at each other.

Then in the second picture, he teases her by writing, “Gloria you’re not gonna get any money from me that way, but if you call me I’ll take you to dinner. LOL 😆 @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Jan. 27, claims that De Los Santos was struck by 50 and his entourage after he had taken photos with a cellphone of 50.

“While waiting at the traffic light, [De Los Santos] felt and heard a vehicle pull up from behind him in the far-right lane. It was the SUV containing Defendant Jackson,” the lawsuit reads. “As the SUV approached Plaintiff De Los Santos, the front passenger door suddenly and forcefully opened.

It also states that the photographer “suffered injuries to his lower body on his left side as well as to his torso” and experienced “accompanying pain and emotional distress.”

The lawsuit requests a jury trial and asks 50 to pay legal fees and costs as well as general, compensatory, special, exemplary and/or punitive damages—with interest.

“Mr. Jackson has neither been served with or seen a filed copy of a lawsuit filed by Ms. Allred’s firm,” one of 50’s attorneys told TMZ. “However, if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr. Jackson’s legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions and other remedies that are available under law.

RELATED CONTENT: Dentist Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Stealing Patients’ Pain Meds During Surgery