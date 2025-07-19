Entertainment by Mary Spiller 50 Cent Sues Ex-Girlfriend Over Explosive Instagram Videos–Claims He Owns Her Life Rights 50 Cent is suing his ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins for allegedly violating a life rights agreement she signed nearly two decades ago.







Rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is taking legal action against his ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins, claiming she violated a nearly two-decade-old agreement regarding the rights to her life story.

According to a lawsuit filed by Jackson’s publishing company, G-Unit Books, Tompkins breached a “life rights agreement” she signed in 2007. The deal, reportedly worth $80,000, gave Jackson exclusive rights to publicize Tompkins’ life story, including her past relationship with him. The couple dated during the 1990s and early 2000s and share a son, Marquise Jackson.

The lawsuit argues that Jackson entered into the agreement not only to secure potential biographical or autobiographical projects but also to prevent Tompkins from profiting off their relationship.

“Jackson purchased these rights to preserve them for use in future biographical or autobiographical projects, but also in part because he was concerned that Tompkins would attempt to monetize their history and his name,” the complaint states. “His concerns were ultimately proven correct.”

The complaint accuses Tompkins of posting social media content that draws on personal details of their relationship, allegedly violating the exclusivity of the agreement.

G-Unit Books claims her videos have harmed the value of the rights they obtained, stating the posts are “diminish[ing] the value of the exclusive rights it acquired and undermin[ing] its ability to develop and market future works based on those rights.”

The publishing company is now seeking $1 million in damages and has requested a court order that would require Tompkins to remove the existing posts and prevent her from sharing similar content in the future.

While Tompkins and Jackson have not issued formal public comments, the rapper reacted to the lawsuit in an Instagram post. Sharing a screenshot from TMZ, Jackson mocked Tompkins’ appearance, writing, “I didn’t realize how much she looks like me, girl you handsome with them baby hairs.”

This case is Jackson’s second legal battle in recent months. In April, he filed a lawsuit against the producers of the upcoming horror film Skillhouse, claiming he was never paid for his performance. Jackson alleges he filmed his scenes before the contract was finalized, assuming compensation would follow—but no agreement was ultimately reached.

