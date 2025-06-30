Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 50 Cent Deletes Post Calling For Zohran Mamdani’s ‘One-Way Ticket’ Out Of NYC 50 Cent backtracks his shady post aimed at NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.







50 Cent might have had a change of heart when he posted and deleted his call for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s “one-way ticket” out of NYC.

“Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan,” 50 Cent captioned a since-deleted video clip from Mamdani’s recent Breakfast Club interview where he name-dropped the rapper.

“No. I will give him $258,750 and a first-class one-way ticket away from NY. I’m telling [President] Trump what he said, too!”

The hip-hop mogul was reacting to Mamdani’s recent comments, where the mayoral candidate mentioned 50 Cent while outlining his proposal to impose a two percent tax on New Yorkers earning over $1 million.

“We’re talking about people who make a million dollars a year or more, taxing them just by a flat two percent tax increase,” Mamdani said on the Breakfast Club. “I know if 50 Cent is listening, he’s not going to be happy about this. He tends not to like this tax policy, but I want to be very clear: this is about $20,000 a year.”

It’s unclear why 50 Cent deleted his post, but it may have drawn backlash from New Yorkers who supported Mamdani in the June 24th primaries, where the 33-year-old Democratic socialist secured a decisive win over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who later conceded.

“I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City,” Mamdani told his supporters after his victory.

“I will be the mayor for every New Yorker, whether you voted for me, for Governor Cuomo, or felt too disillusioned by a long-broken political system to vote at all,” he said. “I will work to be a mayor you will be proud to call your own.”

Since winning the primaries, Mamdani has come under fire from conservatives who take issue with his socialist approach to the cost of living. If elected, he will become the city’s first Muslim and Indian American mayor.

Cuomo still has the option to run in the general election, while incumbent NYC Mayor Eric Adams skipped the primaries and plans to campaign as an Independent in the general election.

