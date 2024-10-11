50 Cent Sues Jeweler Who Openly Advertised Copying Custom-Made Bling

A jeweler who taunts 50 Cent on social media by openly bragging that he steals designs from the jewelry the “Get Rich Or Die Tryin'” lyricist shows off in public is being sued by the rapper.

According to The Wrap, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson filed a lawsuit against Maksud Agadjani and his company, TraxNYC, on Oct. 10 for making knockoffs of the jewelry he wears, which are custom-made for the Power executive. 50 filed the paperwork in the Southern District of New York court under trademark infringement and unfair competition.

“Defendants, who are in the jewelry business, willfully and knowingly created imitations of an original necklace designed exclusively for Jackson; used Jackson’s name, image, and other intellectual property rights to mislead consumers into believing Defendants’ reproductions are affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Jackson; and continue to use Jackson’s name, image, and other intellectual property rights for commercial gain,” it states in the lawsuit.

It also says that 50 has even reached out to Agadjani to warn him to stop, and the jeweler replied on social media by writing, “@50Cent yo, don’t you got better things to worry about?”

The rapper is asking that Agadjani and his associates stop imitating the jewelry he wears and has requested that he pay 50 no less than $5,000,000. He took legal measures to protect his brand, name, and image which he’s “spent decades creating, maintaining and enforcing.”

After he was hit with the lawsuit, Agadjani took to his social media, on Instagram, and timidly asked 50 to drop the lawsuit as the bravado previously shown in previous videos was gone.

The jeweler was seen playing the character Yussi in the Adam Sandler-led motion picture, Uncut Gems, which came out in 2019.

Of course, 50, known for his trolling on social media, responded with his usual “I’m a need that by Monday” quote.

