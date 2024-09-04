50 Cent Recalls Damon Dash Telling Him $1M ‘Was No Money’

Sometimes your words come back to haunt you as 50 Cent illustrated in his anecdote about Damon Dash.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, was in Shreveport, Louisiana, hosting his Humor and Harmony Festival last month, where he talked with popular hip-hop hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for their podcast, Million Dollaz Worth Of Game.

He was talking about his record deal with Eminem’s Shady Records, which was worth $1 million. In speaking to Dash, 50 told Gillie and Wallo that the America Nu Network owner tried to pass along some wisdom.

“The only person that pointed out that a million dollars was no money was Damon Dash, and he has no money now,” 50 said. “How you gonna say that’s no money?”

According to 50, Dame then said, “After you get a watch, a chain, you look out for the homies, and you do this, that, and the third… it’s nothing.”

But, for 50, that was far from the case. “I’m from 134th Street,” he said. “A million dollars is a lot of money. I think I hit the lotto. How are you gonna say that it’s no money? I just never forgot that because of how it felt.”

While 50 is still making money moves and is adding to his bank account, Dash has gone in the opposite direction.

A scheduled auction to sell off his 33.3% stake in Roc-A-Fella is being done to help him satisfy a $823,000 judgment owed to movie producer Josh Webber. In a recent interview, Dash admitted how he ended up in this predicament.

“Somebody asked me how I got so broke. Um, investing in my dreams. You know, when you’re investing in your dreams, and you dream big, you’re always gonna be broke. You’ll have a lot of s**t, but I don’t have no money for nobody else if that’s what you call broke. That’s what it is. Either way, I’ma get with y’all. Stay tuned. I’m curious to see how it all rolls out.”

Billboard recently reported that the auction, initially slated for August 29, has been pushed back to September 21 in New York City.

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent Was Almost Excluded From The 2022 Super Bowl Performance