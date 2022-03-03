‘This Is Me Packing My Stuff’: 50 Cent Threatens to Leave Starz

One thing entertainment executive Curtis Jackson (You might know him as 50 Cent) can do well is bring attention to any situation! The G-Unit boss is threatening to leave the Starz network and take his successful franchise shows with him.

The always-thinking-forward 50 Cent expressed his disappointment with Starz after discovering that they renewed the drama Hightown for a third season and haven’t done the same for him. He took to his Instagram account to discuss how he felt slighted by the network.

He listed several posts alluding to packing his bags for greener pastures.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ 😵🍆Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. 🤦‍♂️”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 50 Cent is nearing the end of his overall deal with Starz this September. Sources have said that Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch is preparing to negotiate a new, overall deal for 50 Cent and wants to sign him long-term, unlike the original four-year contract he signed with former Starz CEO Chris Albrecht in 2018. Under that agreement, Starz included a commitment to three series produced under his G-Unit banner.

50 Cent’s latest Power spinoff, Force, launched Feb. 6, is the third spinoff from the original Power series. Force set a premiere ratings record for the Starz cable channel. The series, which features Joseph Sikora, continuing his role as Tommy from Power, ranks as the largest premiere audience for any show in the history of Starz. It debuted with 3.3 million cross-platform viewers. That was bigger than the finales of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood and Yellowjackets, as well as HBO’s The White Lotus.

50 Cent took part in last month’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson.Paak, and Eminem.