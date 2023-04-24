50 Cent To Executive-Produce Upcoming Tattoo Series, 'Redemption Ink'

50 Cent knows all about transformation. He has told his life story through rap and made millions. So, it makes sense that he’s part of the new series dedicated to transforming lives.

According to Deadline, the Jamaica, Queens native is in the early stages of production for Redemption Ink. The Hulu series will follow former gang and hate group members in the early stages of recreating their lives. Created by Matt Bazan, viewers can watch men and women remove their gang and hate-inspired tattoos while sharing stories on their troubled backgrounds as they seek healthier and safer lifestyles.

It’s not always easy for rappers to penetrate other industries of work—and enjoy extreme levels of success. But Fif has found the perfect formula. He executive-produced Power, and its spin-off shows Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power IV: Force. Now, Demetrius” Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Black Mafia Family leader Big Meech, is seeing success as the star of the BMF series, thanks partly to 50 Cent’s guidance.

50 Cent burst onto the rap scene in 1999 with the goal of trapping a dollar, and has since perfected the skill. Recently, he took to his Instagram account to announce that he secured another bag by bringing Nicole Lynn’s life story to television.

“Nicole Lynn is no joke i told STARZ, they didn’t listen,” 50 wrote in his IG caption. “They paid for development then had a change of heart. Now you know i’m gonna sell this show in no time.”

The rapper-turned-TV mogul will serve as Redemption Ink’s executive producer. The series is part of his G-Unit Film & Television company. As of now, there is no streaming date for Redemption Ink.

