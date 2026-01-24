52 Walker, Once All-Black–Staffed, Evolves From Independent Art Space To Global Platform Under Ebony L. Haynes

The 52 Walker Gallery (52W), known for elevating Black voices, has quietly entered a new chapter. The space, founded by Ebony L. Haynes, is now officially a David Zwirner Art space.

The Tribeca, New York City gallery has always operated under the David Zwirner umbrella. It functioned independently, with an all‑Black staff and full curatorial autonomy. Haynes shaped the programming, staffing, and vision, and she had the freedom to run it on her own terms.

The shift marks a move away from the space’s original mission. Zwirner once described that mission as addressing inequalities in the commercial art world, especially in employment. Haynes views the change as an opportunity to broaden her mission.

“Everything needs to evolve, and I want to be able to take on new projects and opportunities,” she told ARTnews. “52 Walker was in one location for four years and will now be more global and nomadic. Hopefully, all of that is a part of its legacy, and it’s still forming.”

Haynes explains that, through her connection to Zwirner, she will now be able to curate across the David Zwirner global network. That network includes galleries in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Hong Kong.

The curator also notes that the 52 Walker initiative was never intended to serve as a permanent, standalone site. It will now proceed with Haynes-curated exhibitions showcased across Zwirner’s worldwide locations. The all-Black staff, which attracted significant attention in the art world, will continue to play a key role in 52W and future projects.

During its four‑plus years, 52 Walker showcased a complex mix of historical figures and contemporary artists. Its exhibitions stood apart from traditional art shows. The gallery featured artists such as Kandis Williams, Kara Walker, Arthur Jafa, Diamond Stingily, Nora Turato, Tau Lewis, and Lotus L. Kang.

Hayne’s recent projects include a Raymond Saunders exhibition in Los Angeles, a “Let Us All Be Citizens 2” in London, and a Tau Lewis presentation in Los Angeles.

RELATED CONTENT: Erasing History: Philadelphia Sparks Outrage After Removing Slavery Exhibit Days Before Black History Month