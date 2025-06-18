Women by Stacy Jackson ‘Aunties’ Sculptures Collection Leaves Harlem Passersby In Awe 'Aunties' presents three large-scale figurative sculptures with intentional space in between each for the public to stand in the middle.







New York artist Fitgi Saint-Louis is honoring the powerful women of Harlem with three colorful figurative sculptures that make up a collection called “Aunties.”

Saint-Louis was in awe when her sculpture collection went live in Harlem after months of hard work. “Aunties,” which can be found at the intersection of 124th Street and Lenox Avenue, “is an ode to the collective of women, builders, leaders, caretakers, changemakers, and creatives who transform Harlem and beyond all while having impeccable style,” she said on Instagram.

The project, commissioned by the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) as part of the Community Commissions initiative, is a partnership with the West Harlem Art Fund. The three large-scale figurative sculptures “reflect and honor the women who passionately nurture and embolden the Harlem community.”

The “Aunties” sculptures are placed with enough space in between each figurine for the public to stand with the artwork as a tribute to the collective contributions of aunties of the past, present, and future.

“Our mission is to bring exceptional public art to Harlem and the surrounding areas of NYC. By introducing modern art into urban environments, we aim to bring new perspectives and voices to a wide range of communities,” Savona Baily-McClain, executive director of the West Harlem Art Fund, said in a statement. “Additionally, we include narratives from many diasporas around the world.”

Citygoers have already embraced “Aunties” with open arms.

“They immediately caught my eye when I was walking from the train station yesterday,” one Instagram user commented under Saint-Louis’ post. A second observer stated, “I drove by it today and said this is the cutest art in the world!”

“Aunties” will be on display in Harlem through April 2026.

