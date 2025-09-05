News by Kandiss Edwards 6 Louisiana Residents Arrested For Certifying Fake CDL Licenses Louisiana authorities charged six individuals involved in a commercial driver’s license (CDL) bribery conspiracy in Louisiana.







On Aug. 28, Louisiana authorities issued an indictment charging six individuals involved in an alleged commercial driver’s license (CDL) bribery conspiracy in Louisiana, according to an affidavit.

At the center of the scheme was restaurant owner Mahmoud Alhattab. Alhattab is accused of accepting payments from CDL applicants in exchange for helping them circumvent three CDL licensure requirements. Applicants bypassed the written knowledge test, the federally mandated entry-level driver training, and the road skills examination.

The bribery scheme concentrated on two Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) staffers from Donaldsonville, Jenay Davis and Shakira Millien. Davis and Millien are accused of taking CDL knowledge tests on behalf of applicants. The pair reportedly searched the internet for test answers during the exam.

To sidestep the training portion, Alhattab allegedly enlisted the services of two truck driver training business operators, Christopher Bryan Burns and Jonathan Parsons. Parsons and Burns falsely documented that individuals had completed the required classes, though they had not.

Additionally, Burns and Parsons, both certified examiners, submitted fraudulent passing results for the skills test. On some occasions, Parsons is said to have enlisted Marline Roberts, another skills tester, to fabricate score sheets supporting the false results.

All six are now facing federal charges. Charges include conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Charges vary for each individual. Some are facing multiple counts for wire fraud and bribery tied to federally funded programs.

“All six defendants are jointly charged with one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. Alhattab and Parsons are each charged with two counts of honest services wire fraud. Burns, Davis, and Roberts are each charged with one count of wire fraud involving honest services. Alhattab, Millien, and Parsons are each charged with four counts of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Burns, Davis, and Roberts are each charged with one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds,” the statement read.

The wire fraud violations carry a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, while the bribery counts each carry a maximum sentence of up to 10 years behind bars. Fines may reach $250,000 per count, and additional penalties include supervised release and special assessment fees.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson reminded the public that “the indictment is merely a charge, and that each defendant’s guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

RELATED CONTENT: Black Attorneys General Unite To Share Efforts For Protecting Civil Rights