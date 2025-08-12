Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Attorneys General Unite To Share Efforts For Protecting Civil Rights Black attorneys general nationwide are coming together to share efforts on protecting DEI and racial justice.







Amid the Trump administration’s broad crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Black attorneys general nationwide are uniting for an open dialogue to discuss and coordinate strategies to push back against these efforts.

On Aug. 11 at 5:00 pm ET, a panel of Black Attorneys General will come together for “Under the Blacklight Presents: Preemptive Alliances – Black Attorneys General On the Frontlines for Civil Rights,” a moderated discussion highlighting their vital role in the ongoing fight for civil rights amid the current administration’s coordinated attacks on Black history, DEI, and civil rights.

The panel was organized in response to Donald Trump’s aggressive actions against DEI, which include signing a series of executive orders during his first week targeting federal agencies that contract with DEI-supporting companies.

“From the attack on Black museums, the renaming of Army bases after Confederate generals, the dismantling of DEI to the proliferation of racism in political discourses, we are seeing a targeted assault on Black knowledge, history, and people,” the African American Policy Forum states on the event page.

The discussion offers a rare chance to hear directly from trailblazing Black attorneys general about how they’re using their power to protect the hard-won rights and freedoms of all Americans. Among the panelists is Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, the state’s first Black woman AG, who will join five others to share how they are pushing back against legal attacks on civil rights and leveraging their roles to uphold the vision of a multiracial democracy.

Joining AG Campbell are Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Washington Attorney General Nick Brown. Together, they will discuss how Trump’s attacks on DEI and racial justice threaten the foundation of democracy in a nation built on those very principles.

The entire conversation can be accessed via YouTube livestream HERE.

