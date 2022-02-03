6 Black Business Founders You Should Know About

From horticulture to beauty, fashion and lifestyle – these Black business founders are making waves in their respective industries. Check out their stories and how they found inspiration for their captivating brands.

Yinka Alade is an award-winning Art Director that has done artwork for Disney, Dreamworks, Hasbro, Mattel, Marvel, EA, Activision, and many more. Through his 15+year art career he has worked on properties such as Disney’s Moana, Transformers, Spiderman, Madden NFL Football, Star Wars, The Sims 4, and much more. He created Rooted Pots for the main purpose of bringing some much needed color and flavor to the horticulture space. There is a large and healthy base of black plant moms and dads, but nothing out there that represents them in that space, and Rooted Pots is here to fill that void in a stylish and artistic way. With thousands sold, it’s a sign that the culture approves of Rooted Pots!

Khadidja Toure – Kubra Kay Skincare

As a young child, Khadidja primarily learned about skincare by watching her mother. For as long as she can remember, she would see her mother mixing different natural ingredients in their kitchen. These mixtures were natural skin remedies passed down for generations within her family’s West African culture. Her mother would create all kinds of different products, but almost always with bases of shea butter and cocoa butter. Kubra Kay Skincare was created as a way to combine Khadidja’s deep breadth of product knowledge with the powerhouse natural ingredients that she came across during her travels and within her rich heritage at home. As a brand created for the people and by the people, Khadidja seeks to empower others every day through Kubra Kay’s clean, high-performing products.

Brittani Hunt and Tanisha Carothers – HerSpace Co.

HBCU alums Brittani Hunt and Tanisha Carothers’s idea for HerSpace Co. began to take form almost 10 years ago long before it even had a name. From women’s conferences and retreats at hotels to workshops on college campuses, they found themselves creating + holding space for the modern woman. In 2014, they sat in the Palace of Auburn Hills arena for Oprah’s The Life You Want Weekend. They were right in the middle of their own individual life transitions – jobs, engagement, relocation, degree completion, relationships, financial strain, spiritual droughts, mothering and Bar examination preparations. They were tired and discouraged. They then realized what had been calling them since 2008 – creating a space where the modern woman can be and become HerSpace Co. is a lifestyle brand that makes space for the modern woman to be and become. Their planner is a tool for becoming the CEO of your life, built around different layers for dreaming, goal setting and success.

Aysia Hilliard – TrapStix Lip Balms