News by Ahsan Washington 6 Black Celebrities Who Are Military Veterans Each year much gratitude is shown for veterans who have occupied the four branches of the United States military: Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.







Each year much gratitude is shown for veterans who have occupied the four branches of the United States military: Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. These vets have made huge sacrifices in their own lives to serve our country on US soil and abroad. They can never be paid enough in honor or dollars. Their commitment is priceless.

BLACK ENTERPRISE thanks all US vets and extends a special thanks to the 29.2% of Black men and 16.9% of Black women who are currently enlisted in the military, while highlighting these six Black celebrities veterans.

MC Hammer

Long before he sold millions of records, the artist who gave us “Hammer Time” and “Can’t Touch This” gave the United States Navy three years of military service, according to SSS.Gov.

Ice T

Many know the rapper for his character Detective Odafin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but before becoming an actor and prior for his pimp persona, Ice T was in the 25th infantry division in Hawaii as an US Army soldier.

Sheryl Underwood

The talk show host and comedian has facilitated laughter and conversations around current events but once upon a time, Underwood was a field medic in the US Air Force. Underwood’s tour of duty landed her across the country and around the world in West Germany and South Korea, according to the Department of Defense.

Morgan Freeman

Prior to playing the role of God in “Bruce Almighty” and “Evan Almighty,” Freeman had already been sky high as a longtime veteran. After joining the service at the young age of 18, he became an Airman First Class for the US Air Force.

Nate Dog

This Long Beach, California rapper was a US Marine stationed in Okinawa, Japan years before he laced harmonizing vocals over Hip-Hop tracks featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Warren G.

Sunny Anderson

Anderson is front and center on her cooking show on the Food Network and she was very much front and center in the US Air Force as a radio host for the military while stationed in Seoul, South Korea.

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