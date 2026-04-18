Business by Ahsan Washington 6 Black-Owned Dispensaries Leading Social Equity In Cannabis The growing cannabis legalization movement in the United States is enabling Black entrepreneurs to establish businesses in an industry where they were previously underrepresented.







The growing cannabis legalization movement in the United States is enabling Black entrepreneurs to establish businesses in an industry where they were previously underrepresented. These dispensaries, led by legacy operators and social equity pioneers, are transforming ownership and reinvesting resources into their communities.

According to reports from The Emerald Magazine and industry advocates, these founders are bridging the gap between restorative justice and the multibillion-dollar cannabis market.

1. Gorilla Rx Wellness (California)

Established in 2021 by Kika Keith, Gorilla Rx Wellness is the first Black woman-owned dispensary in South Central Los Angeles. Keith, a longtime community activist, fought for fair licensing practices before opening her storefront.

Key benefit: A mission of restorative justice that brings economic opportunities to areas disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.

2. Simply Pure (Colorado)

Wanda James and Scott Durrah opened Simply Pure in Denver in 2010. It is recognized as one of the first dispensaries in the nation owned by both Black and veteran operators. James, a former Navy lieutenant, uses the platform to advocate for systemic policy changes.

Key benefit: Focus on ownership equality and selling clean, premium products in regulated markets.

3. Mary & Main (Maryland)

Located in Prince George’s County, Mary & Main began operations in 2019. Led by Hope Wiseman, one of the youngest Black female dispensary owners in the country, the business serves as a hub for both medical cannabis and social advocacy.

Key benefit: Reinvesting in the community through educational programs and workforce development.

4. ButACake (New Jersey)

Founded by Matha Figaro, ButACake is a prominent cannabis-infused baked goods brand. While it operates through dispensary partnerships rather than a standalone storefront, it is a vital part of New Jersey’s manufacturing sector.

Key benefit: Creating culturally relevant edibles and expanding opportunities for Black women in cannabis retail and manufacturing.

5. Smacked Village (New York)

Roland Conner opened Smacked Village in 2023, making it one of the first Black-owned social equity dispensaries in New York City. Having previously faced cannabis-related imprisonment, Conner’s business represents a transition from hardship to generational wealth.

Key benefit: Promoting economic development and second chances through community-focused ownership.

6. LOWD (Oregon)

Based in Portland, LOWD was established by Jesce Horton, who also founded the Minority Cannabis Business Association. The brand is known for premium cultivation and its commitment to environmentally and socially equitable practices.

Key benefit: Delivering top-tier cannabis while driving policy changes to diversify the industry.

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