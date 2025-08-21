Education by Kandiss Edwards 6 Howard University Alums Have ‘Fulbright’ Futures Ahead Howard University continues its legacy of educating global leaders as six recent graduates have earned 2025–2026 Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants.







Howard University continues its legacy of educating global leaders, as six recent graduates have earned 2025–2026 Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants. Howard’s newsletter, The Dig, announced the news. The new Fulbright scholars will reap the rewards of labor with paid accommodations and training opportunities across the world.

The scholars will bring their HBCU excellence all over the world. The Howard alum will teach, study, and conduct research in Costa Rica, Denmark, Germany, Colombia, France, and the United Kingdom. A few scholars spoke with Hilltop Online about the opportunity and honor.

Courtney Bartlette, who graduated with a degree in public relations and a minor in English, will serve as an English teaching assistant in Costa Rica.

Diane Fakinlede, summa cum laude in biology and a 2024 Astronaut Scholar, will explore neuroimmunology in Denmark, focusing on protein aggregation and its ties to Parkinson’s disease.

“Since the summer before my freshman year, I have always wanted to receive the Fulbright. I often doubted myself because I was not aware that I could ever receive something as prestigious as the Fulbright,” Fakinlede said.

Ann Laurie M. Pierre, a biology graduate with minors in chemistry and Afro-American studies, will continue her medical interests while teaching in Paris.

Laurie M. Pierre described her plans for Paris: “While abroad in Paris, France, I plan to not only teach but also shadow doctors and scientists. I am a big fashion enthusiast and even created a fashion design collection of my own, so being in one of the fashion capitals, I plan on getting the inside scoop of fashion.”

Ananya Hota, a biology graduate with minors in chemistry, Latin, and psychology, is bound for Germany.

Ariella Williams, dual-degree holder in Spanish and interdisciplinary studies, will teach English in Colombia.

Ellis Walton, a J.D. graduate from Howard Law, will pursue a master’s in environmental policy and regulation at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Walton reflected on the honor, saying, “It’s not lost on me how significant this opportunity is for me, my family and the communities I hope to serve,” adding that he looks forward to sharing “the rich culture and history of my community.”

Howard’s success with Fulbright scholars is deeply supported by its ACE Scholars Program, which offers personalized mentorship, application support, and confidence-building for competitive fellowships such as Fulbright. The university has produced more than 165 Fulbright alumni and was recognized as a Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leader by the U.S. Department of State.

These scholars will travel abroad this fall, not only to advance their disciplines but also to serve as cultural ambassadors, embodying Howard’s motto of Leadership, Excellence, Truth, and Service.

