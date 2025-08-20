Shaquille O’Neal Connects With Campus To Launch Scholarship Program For Young Entrepreneurs

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has partnered with Campus to launch a scholarship program to help young entrepreneurs earn a degree in Business Administration or IT.

Campus is a modern, two-year college that was specifically designed for the next generation of creators, entrepreneurs, and leaders online. Shaq has agreed to be a part of the initiative to help students achieve the goal of succeeding in business.

“I’ve always believed in hard work, grit, and surrounding yourself with the right people,” said Shaq in a written statement. “This is about building confidence, creating opportunity, and helping students turn potential into power. I can’t wait to meet this year’s class of scholars.”

As a “Shaq Scholar,” which will be part of the Campus Merit Scholars program, accepted students will receive a full-tuition scholarship to earn their Associate of Arts in Business Administration or IT from Campus. They will be equipped with a laptop, Wi-Fi, and two years of learning and experiences that will help unlock their potential. Individuals will also receive mentorship from industry leaders in Silicon Valley, as well as personal coaching from faculty who have learned their craft and taught at prestigious institutions like Stanford, Princeton, and Howard.

The curriculum is offered through live and online classes, and students are given the option to specialize in Applied AI. Students who have graduated from the Campus program have already been accepted to prestigious schools such as NYU, Penn State, and Temple University.

Campus was founded by entrepreneur Tade Oyerinde, and is backed by entrepreneurs and investors including Sam Altman, Peter Thiel, Joe Lonsdale, Jason Citron, and Dylan Field. The board of trustees comprises education leaders who are or were affiliated with institutions such as Morehouse College, LaGuardia Community College, Miami Dade College, Dallas College, and Columbia University.

“Maximizing access to world-class education has always been the name of the game,” said Chancellor Oyerinde. “It’s obviously super exciting that legends like Shaquille O’Neal are contributing to that.”

Interested applicants can apply online at Shaqscholars.campus.edu.

