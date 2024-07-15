Black And Adventurous? Try These 6 Outdoor Experiences

Originally Published July 20, 2023.

Contrary to popular belief, Black folks are into outdoor adventures. Black folks are not all about day parties, brunch, and BBQs. While all those activities are worth their weight in Black gold, Black people are not a monolith.

Are you feeling adventurous? Are you in the mood for excitement and outdoor experiences?

Whether you are in a city, rural area, or suburban location, there are plenty of outdoorsy escapades for you. Here are six to enjoy.

1.) Helicopter Ride

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, a helicopter ride might be the adrenaline rush you are looking for. Celebrity Helicopters Tour is a Black-owned company that offers a great adventure for groups of friends looking to soar above the Hollywood Hills. During this adventure in the friendly skies, you can expect a bird’s-eye view of many historical and high-end landmarks around L.A.

2.) All About Dat Tours

If you are in or around New Orleans, a bayou swamp tour would be exhilarating. During On All About Dat Tours’ swamp tour on a flatboat with a cover to accommodate rainy days, you’ll see the paths our enslaved ancestors traveled as well as all kinds of wildlife. Over 200 species of birds, alligators, pigs, and raccoons dwell in the swamps. The tour also includes a visit to the Whitney Plantation museum.

3.) Cloudland Canyon State Park Waterfalls

In the mood for an aquatic journey that includes a hike? This state park in northwestern Georgia might be the perfect place to visit. A 600-stair hike through rock passages and scenic overlooks will lead you to Hemlock Falls, where you can splash and swim along the periphery of the waterfalls—and get some dope pictures.

4.) Grand Canyon

If camping and hiking are your thing, then must experience both in the mother of all canyons. The Grand Canyon is a difficult hiking trip that can last four days, but you get to enjoy the dramatic and unforgettable views, the plant life and the wildlife, and, most of all, being one with nature.

5.) Row Your Boat

If in the Midwest, try a great adventure on the water in Chicago. Add excitement to your visit by kayaking through the city’s river. You can explore the city on your own terms, paddle-style, while experiencing Chicago’s skyscrapers and historic landmarks from a different perspective.

6.) Hot Air Balloon

Go up, up, and away with a hot air balloon adventure. Get up close and personal with the great scenic views of Napa Valley while floating between 1,000 and 3,000 feet above the ground. The views of the vineyards and rolling hills are just teasers before you approach the breathtaking Mount Saint Helena. A champagne brunch is included during this sky-high adventure.



