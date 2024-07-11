Lifestyle by Brittany Dandy Avoid Hair Damage While Out In The Summer Heat Celebrity stylist Kim Kimble discusses how to keep hair healthy and manageable this summer.









Originally Published July 29, 2015.

Everyone loves a little fun in the sun, but too much time spent under those summer rays without the proper haircare routine can leave your once beautiful beach hair in need of help.

BLACK ENTERPRISE caught up with LA Hair star and celebrity stylist, Kim Kimble, to get her five tips for maintaining summer hair. She shares how you can keep your tresses manageable, stylish, and healthy in the warm weather.

Natural hair during the summer is a great choice

It’s low maintenance and it’s nice to give hair a break from the stress of chemical treatments, especially when it’s going to be taking on stress from the heat and sun.

Sunlight is not your friend

It’s not only damaging to skin, but to hair. Using hair products with SPF or wearing a hat or scarf when you are out in the sun is a must.

Rinse your hair both before and after swimming

If your hair is already wet, it is harder for chemicals, like chlorine, to latch on. And, of course, you want to wash out any chemicals or salt as soon as you can after swimming. If you do swim a lot, it might be worth it to invest in a shampoo designed to get rid of chlorine.

Protective styles work

Box braids or other protective styles, like buns or braided updos, can be a nice change of pace—especially when it gets really hot out.

If you feel like your hair is starting to feel dry or straw-like, indulge in a little extra TLC. Deep conditioning treatments–look for a product with silk amino acids–can help damaged hair. Hot oil treatments are great. (I love natural coconut oil.) It will also help if you can avoid blow-drying or using heat on the hair.

