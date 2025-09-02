Carnival Chaos: Brooklyn’s West Indian Day Parade Marred by Violence, 7 Injured

Six people were reportedly shot, while another person was slashed after the celebration of Caribbean culture at the West Indian Day Parade, which took place along Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, New York.

According to Fox 5 NY, four separate acts of violence led to the shootings and slashing on Labor Day, Sept. 1. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed that the incidents took place between late afternoon and early evening when the parade was winding down as people were leaving the Crown Heights section of the borough.

The violent incidents took place between 5:35 p.m. and 6:55 p.m. The first incident involved a woman in her 40s, who was grazed by a bullet in the lower back, and a man in his 20s who was hit by a bullet in the leg. Both victims were admitted to Kings County Hospital and were listed in stable condition. Barely 40 minutes later, at around 6:12 p.m., a man was slashed with an unidentified cutting instrument. He suffered multiple injuries and refused medical attention, and officials stated that he was uncooperative with investigators.

At 6:46 p.m., two other men were shot in the shoulder. One of the victims was taken to Kings County Hospital, while the other man got to the hospital on his own. Both were listed in stable condition. Less than 10 minutes later, a 53-year-old man was shot in the neck and leg, and a 40-year-old woman was shot in the ankle. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, while the woman arrived at the same hospital by private means, where she was listed in stable condition.

Names of the victims were not released as the investigation is ongoing. No one has been arrested for any of the crimes.

Newsweek reported that NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that the thousands of officers deployed along the nearly 2-mile route were the largest security deployment of the year, surpassing the total number of police officers assigned to Times Square on New Year’s Eve or the Fourth of July celebration on the East River.

