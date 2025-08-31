Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The West Indian Day Parade Expects Over 1 Million To Celebrate In Brooklyn This Labor Day Weekend The event is celebrating its 58th year.







In Brooklyn, the West Indian Day Parade provides the right excitement during Labor Day weekend.

The celebration of Caribbean culture has taken place throughout the streets of the New York City borough since 1969. Complete with colorful floats and vibrant costumes, it allows Brooklynites to spiritually travel to the Caribbean islands.

As music, dance, and fellowship flood the streets, the parade offers enjoyment for all on Labor Day. On Sept. 1, the party will begin on Eastern Parkway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., flowing down Utica Avenue to Grand Army Plaza.

Under its theme “Vive le Carnival,” the celebratory customs of multiple groups will occur during the federal holiday. Before the main event of NY Carnival Week, early risers can take part in the Brooklyn version of J’Ouvert. Originating in Trinidad and Tobago, the event marks the start of the Carnival season with cultural music such as soca and calypso.

Native Caribbeans and Carnival fans were able to take part in multiple celebrations throughout the weekend at the Brooklyn Museum. Things kicked off Friday with the Soca Music Festival, with the Panorama steel drum competition and family-friendly Junior Carnival occurring the following day. Ultimate Fete, a rum and music celebration, will commence that Sunday to prep weekenders for the final event.

“There’s no other rush than Labor Day Monday, at least for me,” said Curtis Nelson, executive director of parade costume-maker and community group Sesame Flyers International, to the Gothamist. “The music, the food, the excitement, the freedom that our costumed folks feel when they put on these wonderful costumes and are able to express themselves. … I’m just lost for words.”

While the energy is on high, the NYPD also remain on high alert to make sure the festivities go smoothly. According to the New York Post, The NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that the largest deployment of officers this year will cover the events.

While the news of heightened police presence may concern some attendees, Tisch emphasized their mission to keep the celebration safe from any gun violence or harmful activity.

“This must remain a celebration, not an occasion marred by guns or disorder. This weekend is meant to highlight culture, music, and Caribbean pride, and it should not be overshadowed by headlines about bloodshed or chaos,” explained Tisch alongside NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

The West Indian Day parade has also leaned more corporate in recent years, with rising costs to put on floats and costumes eating away at its authenticity. Despite the issues, the parade expects over 1 million to flock to Brooklyn for the growing festival.

