Tragedy Strikes Illinois After 6-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Stabs 2-Year-Old Brother To Death

News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton







People in an Illinois town are shocked and saddened after hearing that a 6-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his 2-year-old brother to death on Sept. 6.

According to a Facebook post by the Joliet Police Department, police officers received a report of a 2-year-old child being stabbed at 5:04 p.m. Officers went to the home in Illinois and discovered the 2-year-old boy with multiple stab wounds and immediately tried to save the child until the Joliet Fire Department Paramedics arrived. The boy was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the boy was stabbed by his 6-year-old brother, who used a kitchen knife while both were in the family room. The mother of the brothers saw that the 2-year-old had been stabbed and called 911.

The 6-year-old was taken to the Joliet Police Department and placed into protective custody. The parents cooperated with the police, and the child was picked up by The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, where he was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

“Our community is reeling from this devastating incident as I am unable to come up with a sufficient statement that can adequately express the sorrow and pain we all feel following this heartbreaking event. Most importantly, I wish to express our thoughts and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones that have been deeply impacted by such a tragedy,” Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said in a written statement.

The boys’ mother and grandmother were present in the home when the incident occurred but not in the room where it occurred.

CBS News Chicago reported that an autopsy was performed on Sept. 7, and the cause of death will be determined after reports from the autopsy, police, and toxicological results.

The media outlet stated that police officers have been summoned to the home several times since 2021. They were domestic-related incidents, but it is unclear if the calls involved any children and if they were in danger or threatened.