Illinois’ ‘Black Moms Rising’ Is Tackling Maternal Mortality Crisis

The state of Illinois is working diligently to get good use out of the $118 million in funding the CDC allocated to tackle maternal mortality nationwide.

The Illinois Maternal Mortality Review Committee is one of 46 committees across the country working to combat the maternal health crisis, ABC Chicago reported. State efforts include Chicago’s “Black Moms Rising” race and culture series, which explores maternity issues within the Black community, along with a team of experts focused on gathering data and developing solutions.

With a special focus on moms of color, the Illinois committee is working to fulfill the CDC’s direct partnership with Illinois’ Department of Health (IDPH), which will receive over half a million dollars annually for the next five years to support the work of its Maternal Mortality Review Committees.

“Committees that can increasingly turn to each other to learn from each other and really accelerate their impacts,” David Goodman, CDC Maternal Mortality Prevention Team Lead said.

The Illinois committee, comprised of 25-50 experts in the field, conducts in-depth analyses of maternal deaths and provides a list of recommendations. Of the suggestions, “Eight of them actually passed and… became law or were enacted,” Goodman said.

Among the recommendations includes an expansion to Medicaid for postpartum support, child tax credits, home visits, and diaper equity programs. All of the initiatives have a special focus on moms of color.

“Even if we factor out things like economics, etcetera, there is that gap between outcomes when we talk about Black women and white women,” Dr. Vohra said.

The IDPH cites more than $20 million allocated to maternal health in the 2024 budget. Additionally, they are encouraging moms to take advantage of the available resources.

“The state of Illinois hears you,” Dr. Vohra said.

RELATED CONTENT: Allyson Felix Receives $20M Grant From Melinda Gates, Invests In Advocacy For Black Maternal Health