News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Brooklyn Man Busted For Using Stolen Credit Cards To Purchase $65K Worth Of Liquor In Pennsylvania Eugene Antwi was charged with identity theft, access device fraud, theft by deception, forgery, and other related offenses.







Pennsylvania police have arrested a Brooklyn man after he was accused of using stolen credit cards to buy more than $65,000 worth of liquor from stores across the state.

The Attorney General of Pennsylvania, Dave Sunday, announced that Eugene Antwi was charged with identity theft, access device fraud, theft by deception, forgery, and other related offenses. Pennsylvania State Police claim that Antwi orchestrated an identity theft scheme where more than 200 orders were placed for expensive liquors in several Pennsylvania counties. The 26-year-old was arrested in New York by the New York City Police Department and will be arraigned on the charges in Pennsylvania.

This defendant went to great lengths to steal from unsuspecting Pennsylvanians and defraud the Liquor Control Board, which oversees legal purchases of alcohol in the Commonwealth,” Attorney General Sunday said in a written statement. “Our Organized Retail Crime Section is committed to collaborating with partners like the Pennsylvania State Police to combat theft and fraud that raise the prices of goods for hardworking Pennsylvanians.”

The alleged scheme took place between August 2023 and September 2024, as Antwi was accused of using false identities and stolen credit and debit cards to place more than 200 online orders. The total amount he was able to get away with was more than $65,000.

The Philly Voice reported that at least 134 of the orders were placed at several Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in Philly and the surrounding suburban counties. Antwi typically issued purchase orders for “expensive liquors,” such as bottles of Johnnie Walker Scotch and Don Julio tequila. He would pick the orders up in person. Although a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office would not say what the suspect did with the alcohol he bought, they did state that the amount of liquor purchased exceeded “what would ordinarily be considered commensurate with personal consumption.”

The joint investigation included a presentment from the 52nd Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

RELATED CONTENT: Paul Walton, Former Georgia Mayor, Turns Himself In Over 50 Counts Of Credit Card Fraud