News by Sharelle B. McNair Paul Walton, Former Georgia Mayor, Turns Himself In Over 50 Counts Of Credit Card Fraud Paul Walton, who served between 2019 and 2023, was indicted







The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) reveals a former state mayor is behind bars after being accused of credit card fraud, WSB-TV reports.

Former mayor of Hull, Paul Walton, turned himself in after being accused of using a city credit card for personal use. The investigation started in January 2024 after the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office called GBI to investigate him. Weeks after the case was turned over to a Northern Judicial Circuit grand jury in April 2025, Walton turned himself in to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on May 8.

The McDonough native, who served between 2019 and 2023, was indicted for one count of violation of oath of office, one count of felony theft by taking, and 54 counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Walton’s case is one of several developing cases of city mayors and other officials being accused of fraud or acts of corruption. South Fulton, Georgia’s Mayor Khalid Kamau faced accusations from the city council of misusing city equipment. It wasn’t the first time. Emails dated back to 2022 revealed that former Finance Director Karen Slaton-Dixon was concerned about Kamau’s request to use a city vehicle for a retreat and claimed it could be considered “double dipping” since he already received a monthly car allowance.

Kamau was also accused of spending close to $26,000 on international travel to Ghana, Colombia, and France and overspending on office furniture, including a $1,800 pool table.

New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams has been the topic of corruption conversation after being hit with federal charges in September 2024. Adams faced allegations of receiving”illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel.” According to NPR, federal officials alleged that the corrupt practices carried on for close to 10 years, including “benefits” from foreign nationals and governments. The charges listed included conspiracy to receive campaign contributions from foreign nationals, wire fraud, bribery, and accepting a bribe. All charges resulted in several Adams’ staff resigning, as federal officials chimed in.

However, months later, President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice dropped the corruption charges, causing major backlash and speculation that Adams had made a deal with the President for support.

RELATED CONTENT: DOJ Investigating Chicago Mayor After Highlighting Black Officials in Administration