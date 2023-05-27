7 Black Conservative Republicans You Should Know

Today, only 1 in 10 Black adults identify with or support the Republican Party, according to the Pew Research Center.

This small group of voters and politicians say they often feel discriminated against by other Republicans and ridiculed by Democrats. However, more recently, Black Republican politicians are rising in the ranks and campaigning to be heard and seen.

Here are seven Black conservative Republicans who have and continue to hit historical political milestones.

Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the lone Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, has been one of his party’s most prominent voices on race matters. He has supported some police reforms, for example, while persisting that America is not a racist country.

Scott officially entered the 2024 presidential race in what Reuters calls a “long-shot bet that a message of unity and optimism can still appeal in a party where many voters are hungry for a bare-knuckled fight.” But he credits his current role as the only Black Republican serving in the Senate as an example of the perspective he’ll bring to the White House.

Larry Elder

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder is the second Black Republican running in the 2024 presidential race. He believes “America is in decline” and wants to save the country by prioritizing crime, racial harmony, crushing inflation, economic growth, city restoration, and more.

Elder’s bid comes nearly two years after he emerged as the Republican front-runner to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a California voters recall for governor. According to KRCA Channel 3, he received the most votes out of 46 candidates, but most voters voted against removing Newsom.

A former attorney, Elder is the executive producer of the 2020 documentary Uncle Tom: An Oral History of the Black Conservative and has had two nationally syndicated television shows, Moral Court and The Larry Elder Show.

Byron Daniels

Byron Daniels, Florida’s third-ever Black Republican in Congress, was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016, representing Hendry County and East Collier County in the State Capitol.

During his tenure in the Florida House, Byron primarily focused on elder affairs, criminal justice reform, and ensuring that each child has access to a world-class education. He is passionate about giving back to the community and mentorship and believes systemic racism does not exist.

Jennifer Ruth-Green

As a military member, Jennifer-Ruth Green saw a clear lack of leadership and felt underrepresented in a system where policies failed to be enacted, and people suffered. She ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 1st congressional district in 2022, losing in the general election after 18 months of campaigning.

The current senior advisor at POLARIS National Security has 12 years of full-time military service on her record. Previously, she served as a US Air Force Reserve Component, the Chief Information Officer/Commander of the 122d Communications Flight, and the Indiana Air National Guard member.

When not campaigning, she trains up-and-coming leaders as the founder and CEO at Battle-Proven Leadership. She also created a multi-year AeroSTEM training program, MissionAero Pipeline, to professionalize youth for post-secondary careers in the aerospace industry.

Michael Steele

Michael Steele made history as the first African American to be elected to statewide office in Maryland, where he served as lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2007. In this position, he focused on improving the quality of Maryland’s public education system, expanding economic development in the state, reforming the state’s Minority Business Enterprise program, and more.

Steele was also the first African American to serve as chairman of the Republican National Committee in 2009. Shortly after his victory, Steele called for a Republican makeover to widen the GOP’s appeal to “urban-suburban hip-hop settings.” His leadership and commitment to grassroots organizing and party-building produced record-breaking fundraising efforts, 12 governorships, and the greatest share of state legislative seats since 1928.

Condoleezza Rice

Condoleezza Rice transitioned from Democrat to Republican views, in part because she disagreed with the foreign policy of Democratic President Jimmy Carter. From 2005 to 2009, Condoleezza Rice made history as the 66th secretary of state of the United States, the second woman and first Black woman to hold the post. She also served as President George W. Bush’s National Security Advisor from 2001 to 2005, the first woman to hold the position. She was a major influence on U.S. diplomacy.

Aside from politics, Rice is a new addition to the Denver Broncos executive suite. In 2013 she was picked as one of the 13 inaugural College Football Playoff Committee members. She stayed there until the conclusion of the 2016 football season.

John Edward James

John Edward James, a Tea Party Republican, is the first Black Republican member of Michigan’s 10th Congressional District. He ran unsuccessfully for the Senate twice before, losing in 2018 and 2020. He also opted against a campaign for the Senate seat in 2024.

A West Point graduate, James flew Apache helicopters in combat and led two platoons during the Iraq War before being honorably discharged in 2012 with the rank of captain. Then he became president of James Group International (JGI) and CEO of Renaissance Global Logistics—a supply-chain management and logistics services company based in Detroit.