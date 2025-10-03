by Ahsan Washington 7 Black Social Media Influencers Who Advocate For Breast Cancer Awareness Social media has emerged as a vital resource for raising awareness







As Breast cancer diagnosis significantly impacts Black women with a mortality rate that is 38% higher than white women, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, social media has emerged as a vital resource for raising awareness, providing education, and fostering support.

Black influencers and advocates are working to destigmatize survivorship, promote earlier detection, and fund communities in need. Their activism demonstrates that storytelling, nonprofit efforts, and policy advocacy can lead to meaningful change. Here are 7 Black influencers leveraging their platforms to provide firsthand knowledge, share personal experiences, and be change agents for better breast health. Follow these influencers for resources and events during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond.



Ericka Hart (@ihartericka)

Ericka Hart (@ihartericka), a Black, queer breast cancer survivor, educator, and model, shares candid truths about survivorship, sexuality, and representation. Hart utilizes platforms such as Instagram, public campaigns, and speaking engagements to highlight these frequently overlooked experiences. Hart’s activism began in 2014, following her diagnosis and remains strong today.

Suzette Simon (@strongblackboobs)

Suzette Simon, a comedian, a survivor, and advocate, created the hashtag #StrongBlackBoobs to combat stigma through personal narratives and photo campaigns. Simon’s journey started following a 2020 diagnosis, motivating her to step into advocacy. Simon’s initiatives have gained momentum on Instagram and have been highlighted in numerous media outlets, ensuring that Black women are recognized, heard, and supported in breast cancer communities.

Tiah Tomlin (@mybreastyearsahead)

Tiah Tomlin (@mybreastyearsahead) is a survivor and the founder of a sisterhood group for Black women battling cancer. She creates digital safe spaces for both survivors and supporters. Her advocacy started in the 2010s, following her own diagnosis. She strives to deliver culturally relevant support that is often lacking in conventional care. Tomlin is active on Instagram and participates in local community outreach.

Dr. Monique Gary (@drmoniquegary)

Dr. Monique Gary (@drmoniquegary), a breast surgical oncologist, researcher, and social media educator, merges medical expertise with culturally sensitive education. She disseminates this knowledge through Instagram, X, and health podcasts. Dr. Gary’s prominence as an online educator has grown over the past decade, and is motivated by her commitment to closing the trust gap between Black patients and the healthcare system.

Marissa Thomas (@forthebreastofus)

Marissa Thomas, a Black breast cancer survivor and founder of For the Breast of Us, elevates the stories of women of color affected by breast cancer. Through initiatives such as The Naked Truth Project, Thomas strives to highlight the experiences of women of color, break the silence, and cultivate community. Engaged for several years, Thomas has captured campaigns throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Lyndsay Levingston (SurviveHER™) (@surviveher)

Lyndsay Levingston, a multimedia personality, stage 2B triple-negative breast cancer survivor, and founder of SurviveHER™, shares her journey. She educates and advocates for the genetic literacy and survivorship of Black women through Instagram, the SurviveHER site, and media engagement. Levingston aims to normalize genetic testing, offer treatment information, and enhance outcomes for Black women.

Aisha Patterson (@aisha_patterson)

Aisha Patterson, a breast cancer survivor, patient advocate, and storyteller, shares her experiences navigating breast cancer and life on a farm. Her uplifting and encouraging message connects with others on Instagram and during speaking engagements. Aisha’s advocacy has been ongoing since her diagnosis, and she consistently inspires and supports those impacted by breast cancer.

RELATED CONTENT: These Women Are Serious About Breast Cancer Advocacy