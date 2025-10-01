These Women Are Serious About Breast Cancer Advocacy 

Breast cancer advocacy is a civic and often personal mission. Black women are dying from breast cancer at an alarming rate, despite a 43% decline in death rates between 1989 and 2020, according to a 2022 report released by the American Cancer Society. It is refreshing to witness breast cancer advocates using their platforms, sharing personal stories, and collaborating with nonprofits to push for earlier detection, better representation in research, and improved outcomes for Black women and families. BLACK ENTERPRISE is spotlighting a few Black voices who are actively advancing this critical work.

Lyndsay Levingston

Lyndsay Levingston turned her personal health battle into a powerful advocacy mission. After being diagnosed at 37 with aggressive Stage 2B triple-negative breast cancer in July 2019—and later discovering she carried a BRCA1 gene mutation—she was motivated to establish the nonprofit SurviveHER. As its founder and executive director, she works to inform, inspire, and empower breast cancer survivors and women, with a vital focus on improving breast health outcomes, especially within communities of color.

Nina Parker

Nina Parker, an Emmy-nominated TV host, fashion entrepreneur, and media personality, champions Merck’s Uncovering TNBC initiative. She offers resources and personal insights to inform Black women about TNBC risks and screening. Parker’s mother is a breast cancer survivor, and she stresses the significance of awareness and early screening, particularly for Black women, who TNBC disproportionately impacts.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union is a dedicated breast health advocate who serves as a public ambassador and participates in awareness campaigns, including Susan G. Komen events and screening programs. Union highlights the significance of early detection and access for Black women and has been deeply engaged in advocacy and event participation since the 2010s.

Tina Knowles

Tina Knowles revealed her stage-1 breast cancer diagnosis in 2024 to highlight the critical need for routine mammograms and timely screenings. Her journey, which included a postponed mammogram, serves as a cautionary tale for women, particularly women of color, to make regular screening a priority.

Ricki Fairley

Ricki Fairley, a survivor of triple-negative breast cancer and the founder and CEO of TOUCH (The Black Breast Cancer Alliance), established an advocacy group dedicated to educating about Black breast cancer, encouraging clinical trial participation, assisting survivors, and implementing culturally relevant outreach initiatives. TOUCH, a U.S.-based organization with a nationwide digital presence, was launched in 2020 during Fairley’s post-treatment advocacy. Fairley has actively engaged in programs and partnerships since. Fairley’s personal experience with aggressive TNBC and the lack of representation of Black women in trials inspired her to create an organization that focuses on Black patients and promotes research inclusivity.

Paulette Leaphart

Paulette Leaphart, a breast cancer survivor and activist, captured national attention in 2016 for her 1,000-mile coast-to-capitol walk from Biloxi, Mississippi, to Washington, D.C. Throughout the journey, she openly showcased her double-mastectomy scars to reduce the stigma surrounding survivorship and advocate for improved healthcare access. Leaphart’s story resonated with the public and became a notable example of survivor activism, motivating both policymakers and the public to emphasize the importance of affordable care and increase visibility for survivors.

Betty Irabor

Betty Irabor, a Nigerian publisher and founder of Genevieve Magazine, organizes and funds the annual Pink Ball events, which aim to promote screenings, raise funds for treatment, and donate diagnostic equipment across Nigeria. The foundation, which has been active since the mid-2000s, utilizes media platforms to tackle issues related to late diagnosis and the scarcity of diagnostic resources in the country.

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, a breast cancer survivor and founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), established the organization to provide public education, support for survivors, and advocacy programs. BRECAN hosts awareness walks and pushes for national discussions on breast health. Established in the late 1990s, BRECAN has remained continually active, striving to reduce stigma, promote early detection, and support patients in Nigeria.

Miriamm Wright

Miriamm Wright, a talented singer-songwriter, arts activist, and the founder and chair of the Edith P. Wright Breast Cancer Foundation (EPW), utilizes benefit concerts and arts programs to generate funds, host free mammogram events, and offer comprehensive support for families impacted by breast cancer. Established in 1998, Wright’s annual concert and EPW awards have become essential events during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Driven by the loss of her mother to breast cancer, Wright focuses her performance and nonprofit efforts on providing screenings and community support to families in need.

JaQuitta Williams

JaQuitta Williams, a television journalist, singer, and dedicated advocate for survivors, has leveraged her public presence to enhance awareness about breast cancer through interviews, fundraising events, and local media storytelling. She promotes early detection and advocates for survivors. Williams’s journey, which highlights the financial and emotional challenges of treatment, positions her as a passionate supporter of screening, survivor visibility, and community assistance.

