7 Black Women-Owned Wines to Gift Your Mom on Mother’s Day

Raise a toast to mothers everywhere. Better yet, gift mom one of these seven Black women-owned wines so she can pour up a glass at her leisure and sip on luxury.

Aslina Wines

Aslina Wines, established in 2016 by South Africa’s iconic winemaker, Ntsiki Biyela, currently features six wines: Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Umsasane, Chenin Blanc, and the Méthode Cap Classique. Inspired by her much-loved grandmother, Aslina, each wine has its own unique twist echoing her culture and heritage.

Biyela’s uniquely blended wines hold a distinct texture with hints of flavors that include honeybush tea, green apples, cucumber, and other fresh fruit.

B. Stuyvesant Champagne

One of the few African American women owning a champagne brand, Marvina Robinson founded B. Stuyvesant Champagne to bring a taste of spice and culture to the champagne community. Robinson’s fresh and fruity wines feature unique Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay blends. Choose from seven Cuvées: Brut Rosé, Réserve, Rosé Prestige Limited Edition, Demi-Sec, Premier Cru, Blanc De Blancs, and the Heritage Limited Edition.

As an added recommendation, Stuyvesant champagnes are best served chilled at around 10°C.

Jenny Dawn Cellars

You can never go wrong with a sweet white or red wine.

If your mom has yet to try it, introduce her to Jenny Dawn this year. Jennifer McDonald founded Jenny Dawn Cellars, Kansas’s first African American woman-owned winery. Previously featured by BLACK ENTERPRISE, McDonald pays homage to her Wichita roots and creates her wines on the historical foundation of Kansas wine-making.

“Our wine business is about crafting fruit-forward and delicious wines with an emphasis on inclusion, equity, and wine education while creating memories with our guests,” the company wrote on Instagram in 2022.

Love Cork Screw

Mother’s Day celebrations, whether large or small, are all about love, and Chrishon Lampley’s Love Cork Screw brand has just what moms may need for their tastebuds this year. The award-winning, Chicago-based, woman-owned, and operated wine brand features exquisite wines with blends of bold and spicy reds to light and crisp whites.

As part of Lampley’s mission to reinvent the wine industry, she also offers a line of ethically sourced wine-scented candles and self-care products. Simplify your gift shopping by choosing from one of the Love Cork Screw wine and scent combo gift sets: The Full Monty, The Electric Slide, or The Power Couple.

Theopolis Vineyards

Theodora Lee, the founder of Theopolis Vineyards, is known as “Theo-Patra,” queen of the vineyards. Her hand-crafted wines are created in California’s prestigious Yorkville Highlands of the Anderson Valley. Her award-winning blends feature wines, including the richly intense and flavorful Petite Sirah and Rosé of Petite Sirah, a Symphony white wine, an Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, a Yorkville Highlands Pinot Noir, and a Santa Lucia Highlands Pinot Noir. These wines can be shipped directly to your mom’s doorstep through the Theopolis wine club.

ZAFA Wines

Krista Scruggs is the mastermind behind ZAFA Wines, founded in 2018, using a traditional method with the wines crafted by fermenting grapes and other fruits into sparkling wines using native fermentation and a 0/0 ethos. The eighteenth Black land-owning farmer in Vermont, Scruggs’ wines are created directly from the land or the neighboring community.

McBride Sisters

A wine from the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States may be the perfect gift for the mom in your life for Mother’s Day. Robin and Andréa, McBride of McBride Sisters, have taken the wine industry by storm with their signature blends. McBride Sisters offers multiple collections, including Black Girl Magic, Sparkling, Reserve, and SHE CAN wine in a can. The brand also has mixed sets featuring different varieties of their blends that could make the perfect gift set.

