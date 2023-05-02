McBride Sisters Wine Company Fund Opens Applications For 2023 Program

The McBride Sisters Wine Company will further extend its efforts to “invest in professional women on their journey to learn and master the business of wine” through its fund, according to a press release.

The McBrides Sisters SHE CAN Fund was established in 2019 and has invested over $3 million into the professional advancement and career growth of professional women working in male-dominated industries, with a particular focus on women of color, according to the statement. This year, the fund invites women working in and seeking leadership positions in the wine and spirits industry and entrepreneurs in related fields to apply for the program and one of their three available scholarships.

“I’m very excited to announce this year’s Fund focus on the business of wine,” says Robin McBride, co-founder of McBride Sisters Wine Company and The McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund. “This area is where my sister Andréa and I can lend most of our personal expertise to professional women and students entering the wine industry. Our experience building our business from the ground up and touching every aspect of the wine business hands-on gives us the ability to showcase how broad the wine industry is and how to lead from within it.” This year, the fund will also award grantees of the #SHECANTHRIVE 2020 initiative with membership to 510media’s Hope Academy, an organization providing mentorship, training, and community to women in the field.

“I am particularly excited about 510media Hope Foundation’s involvement with our #SHECANTHRIVE 2020 sisters,” states Agnes Uboma, chief social impact officer at McBride Sisters Wine Company. “Both Nana Kofi Nti and Courtney Smith helped me to better understand and account for culture-specific psychological challenges and behavioral economics African American entrepreneurs traverse in addition to the daily grind that all entrepreneurs must surmount to be successful. I am confident that 510media Hope Foundation’s classes and workshops will guide the #SHECANTHRIVE 2020 sisters in creating bespoke mental models tailored to their business needs.”

To date, the McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund has awarded over 30 wine education scholarships and has built a national membership database of over 6,000 women. Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply starting today.