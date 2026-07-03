Culture by Sidnee Michelle 7 Things Black People Can Celebrate This Fourth Of July There are plenty of reasons to embrace the holiday on your own term







For many Black Americans, the Fourth of July is a day of reflection as much as celebration. While the nation’s history includes painful chapters of slavery and inequality, the holiday also offers an opportunity to honor Black excellence, community, culture and the progress that continues to shape the American story. Whether you’re gathering with family, supporting Black-owned businesses or attending events that celebrate the richness of the Black experience, there are plenty of reasons to embrace the holiday on your own terms. Here are seven things Black people can celebrate this Fourth of July.

1. AEBL Returns for Another Summer of Basketball, Culture, and Community

The Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL) officially tips off its 2026 season on July 4, bringing elite men’s and women’s basketball, youth clinics, networking events, and community programming to Atlanta through Aug, 23. Since launching in 2013, the league has become a summertime institution, creating economic opportunities while investing in the city’s next generation of athletes and leaders.

2. Red Rooster Harlem’s World Cup Dining Experience

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster Harlem has partnered with NYC Tourism + Conventions and the NY/NJ World Cup Host Committee for a $26 “Five Boroughs Winners Special” available through July 19. Guests can enjoy a prix fixe meal while celebrating Harlem’s food scene during the FIFA World Cup festivities.

3. The ESSENCE Festival of Culture Returns to New Orleans

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture returns to New Orleans from July 3-5, once again transforming Fourth of July weekend into the nation’s largest celebration of Black culture. The festival features concerts, speakers, Black-owned businesses, wellness programming, and networking opportunities for thousands of attendees.

4. Brooklyn’s International African Arts Festival Celebrates the Diaspora

Running July 3-5 in Commodore Barry Park, the International African Arts Festival returns with three days of live music, dance, fashion, art, food vendors, and cultural performances representing Africa and the African diaspora. The free festival has been one of New York City’s premier Black cultural celebrations for decades.

5. Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America Includes Juneteenth Programming

Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America festival runs through July 4, uniquely connecting Juneteenth and Independence Day with educational programming, concerts, museum events, and community celebrations that offer a broader perspective on freedom and American and Black American history.

6. Detroit’s “Not Our Independence Day” Honors Black History

Detroit’s Shrine of the Black Madonna hosts its annual “Not Our Independence Day” observance during the holiday weekend. The program features music, reflection, and a reading of Frederick Douglass’ famous speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” offering historical context and community dialogue.

7. AfroComedy Independence Festival Brings Laughter to the Holiday Weekend

The AfroComedy Independence Festival takes place on July 4 in Lanham, Maryland, combining stand-up comedy, music, food, and community for a celebration centered on Black joy and culture. The event offers families and young professionals another way to spend the holiday weekend outside of traditional fireworks celebrations.

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