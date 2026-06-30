News by Sidnee Michelle Confederate Flag Controversy Overshadows Trump’s ‘Great American State Fair’ Attendance has also become a point of debate as photos of the National Mall showing large open areas throughout portions of the fairgrounds.







A Confederate flag displayed at a privately sponsored North Carolina exhibit at Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair sparked swift backlash on June 27. This prompted state officials to demand its removal, as the event also faced criticism over light attendance and a series of logistical setbacks, Forbes reports.

The 16-day fair, held on the National Mall from June 25 through July 10 as part of the Trump administration’s Freedom 250 celebration marking the nation’s 250th anniversary, has been promoted as a nationwide showcase of state culture, food, and entertainment.

Instead, organizers have contended with political controversy, weather disruptions, technical problems, and reports of sparse crowds. According to organizers, programming includes live music, rodeos, films, food vendors, and state exhibits.

Images shared on social media on June 27 showed a Confederate-style flag incorporated into a display inside the North Carolina booth, which was funded by private sponsors rather than the state government. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein’s office said the display did not represent the state and called for its removal.

“This flag does not represent the North Carolina we love,” Stein said in a statement. “America250 is about unity and bringing our nation together.”

A spokesperson for the exhibit told local media the image was “unapproved” and confirmed it was removed after concerns were raised. One of the booth’s sponsors, Mt. Olive Pickles, later announced it had withdrawn its support following the controversy.

The dispute added to mounting challenges surrounding the fair. Several performers withdrew after learning the event had become politically associated with Trump, while power outages disrupted concessions during opening events. Inclement weather also forced organizers to close portions of the fair early on June 27, and additional storms threatened scheduled programming throughout the weekend.

Attendance has also become a point of debate. Photos and videos from the National Mall circulated widely online, showing large open areas throughout portions of the fairgrounds, despite Trump’s assertion during opening festivities that tens of thousands attended the kickoff celebration.

The Great American State Fair is one of several Freedom 250 initiatives planned ahead of the United States’ 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. Critics have argued the celebration has taken on an increasingly partisan tone, while organizers maintain the event is intended to celebrate American history and culture.

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