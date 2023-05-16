Hip-Hop Chef Shares 7 Things To Consider Before Opening A Restaurant

Meet Bryant Williams, affectionately known as “Chef Baul,” a celebrity chef who overcame homelessness to become a millionaire restaurateur in just three years thanks to his wife, Daniella.

Completely self-taught, Chef Baul has over a decade of professional culinary experience. A private catering company specializing in on-demand Southern, Caribbean, and Asian cuisine that he launched in 2013 led him to cook for top entertainers such as Lil Baby, Kendrick Lamar, and Gucci Mane before traveling to over 20 countries as the personal chef for platinum-selling rap group Migos.

By 2019, Chef Baul was ready to open his first restaurant after receiving a deal of a lifetime. But, just as fast as the business deal came through, it failed, and soon Chef Baul found himself being cheated out of a restaurant deal meant to change his life. After losing his hope, his savings, and his confidence, Chef Baul fell into a deep depression which ultimately led him to homelessness.

It wasn’t until he met his girlfriend and now wife, Daniella “Ivy” Emillien, that his life changed, and he got back on his feet. Daniella, a former celebrity hairstylist and founder of the financial literacy program Ivy League Academy, was the hope that ignited Chef Baul to believe and dream again.

With the help of his wife, Chef Baul gained the confidence and the knowledge he needed to get back to doing what he does best, cooking delicious meals. On April 7, 2023, Chef Baul opened one of two new restaurant concepts, Binky’s Eatery, a luxury soul food takeout experience located in downtown Atlanta’s Historic Five Points Plaza; and an all-day brunch eatery called Betty Sue’s that will be opening in the very near future.

“Almost every day, we would cry tears of joy, and we catch ourselves just being so thankful because it’s everything we wanted.” Chef Baul told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“And then we’re working on things within the business that can make it better. We’re re-defining it as each day goes by.”

Running a business isn’t easy, especially one in the restaurant industry. But Chef Baul and Daniella are taking it day by day as a team.

“From my perspective, as a chef and being in the food industry, it’s like you’ve got something that a lot of people don’t have when you have a wife who’s really there for you,” Chef Baul said.

“It’s a great feeling,” Daniella adds. “Because I always wanted to be married to a chef and I feel like even though I’m not a chef, I’m learning something new. It’s just adventurous, like a kid at Disney World.”

Through hard work, dedication, prayer, and continued faith, the power couple secured a zero-dollar down payment and a two-year rent-free contract for both locations! Now, they’re passionate about helping other aspiring restaurateurs do the same.

Speaking exclusively with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Chef Baul and Daniella shared 7 things to consider before opening a restaurant.

Chef Baul: You need to be passionate about some type of food as you serve it. Somebody needs to be passionate about it because that passion and drive in the direction of light to the right people is going to have love behind it. Daniella: You need a team because you can’t do it by yourself. You need to have your team, your tribe, put in place that’s going to be there to support you through it. Daniella: A great concept– you need to have a brand to match that concept. Daniella: Funding, make sure that your personal credit and your business credit are intact because things can get very expensive. Chef Baul: Consistent Menu: Make sure your menu is consistent, as customers like a menu that is consistent and readily available every day. Chef Baul: Licensing, make sure your licensing is in order; that is key. Chef Baul: Make sure you do it with God; ask him to lead you.

